The New York Knicks pulled out their second straight win over the Philadelphia 76ers this season with a 103-96 victory on Monday night. The Sixers, who were without Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle (and, of course, Ben Simmons) put up a valiant fight, but ultimately the Knicks proved to be just a little too tough to topple. Julius Randle led the way for New York with 31 points and 12 rebounds, and R.J. Barrett added 15 points and 10 rebounds of his own.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO