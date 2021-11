— Most things stayed the same, but the big surprise is Kyle Wright making the World Series roster. The former #5 overall pick out of Vandy has only made two starts in the majors this season, with the last one coming on June 23rd. His 9.95 ERA is unsightly; however, he did finish as one of the top pitchers in AAA baseball this season, posting a 10-5 record with a 3.02 ERA. There’s no questioning his talent. His stuff is filthy, but I’m unsure how the Braves can trust him this deep into the season. He’s likely strictly being carried to use if things get out of hand.

