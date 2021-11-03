Explainer-What might happen next if Ortega wins a fourth term in Nicaragua’s election?
(Reuters) – Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is poised to win https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/nicaraguas-ortega-seen-tightening-grip-election-that-critics-call-sham-2021-11-01 a fourth consecutive term in Sunday’s presidential elections, extending his run as the longest-serving ruler in the Americas until at least January 2027. Following more than three years of crackdown on dissent, the election has been criticized as...wncy.com
Comments / 0