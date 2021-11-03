CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explainer-What might happen next if Ortega wins a fourth term in Nicaragua’s election?

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is poised to win https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/nicaraguas-ortega-seen-tightening-grip-election-that-critics-call-sham-2021-11-01 a fourth consecutive term in Sunday’s presidential elections, extending his run as the longest-serving ruler in the Americas until at least January 2027. Following more than three years of crackdown on dissent, the election has been criticized as...

The Conversation U.S.

Why Nicaragua's slide toward dictatorship is a concern for the region and the US, too

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega “won” a fourth straight term on Nov. 8, 2021 – the second in a row with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, as running mate. The vote has been called a sham by the international community, with President Joe Biden dismissing it as a “pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic.” And for good reason. Ortega and Murillo’s government has systematically arrested leading opposition presidential contenders, leaving only government-aligned “satellite parties” facing them in the election. An estimated 81% of Nicaraguan abstained from the vote. As Biden’s immediate condemnation may suggest, the election...
Times Daily

Nicaragua's Ortega decries foes who question his re-election

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A day after questioned elections, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government on Monday set about painting as a historic democratic victory what many of the world's democracies condemned as a sham. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
US News and World Report

Nicaragua's Ortega Secures Another Term, U.S. Threatens Action

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/ortega-murillo-presidential-couple-with-an-iron-grip-nicaragua-2021-11-05 easily locked in a fourth consecutive term after suppressing political rivals, results showed on Monday, leading Washington to warn it would press for a "return to democracy" and free and fair elections. Nicaragua's Supreme Electoral Council said that with roughly half...
AFP

Ortega under fire for Nicaragua election 'farce'

Nicaragua's longtime leader Daniel Ortega faced a torrent of international criticism Monday after he won a fourth straight presidential term in what critics described as a "farce" election with his political opponents jailed or exiled. Spain branded the vote "a farce against democracy," with seven would-be presidential challengers detained in Nicaragua since June and the five contenders Ortega did face dismissed by critics as regime loyalists.
Marietta Daily Journal

Biden slams ‘pantomime’ Nicaragua election and pledges action

U.S. President Joe Biden criticized Nicaragua’s vote on Sunday as a “pantomime election that was neither free nor fair” and said the U.S. will use all available diplomatic and economic tools to pressure President Daniel Ortega. Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo, who is also the nation’s vice-president, “now rule...
AFP

Ortega and Murillo: Nicaragua's power couple

Nicaragua's first couple, President Daniel Ortega and his wife Vice-President Rosario Murillo, are both in their 70s but have shown no desire to relinquish their vice-like grip on power. On Monday they romped to victory in an election dismissed as a "sham" by the United States following a months-long campaign of political persecution. More than 30 opposition figures, including former guerrilla comrades and seven potential presidential candidates, have been detained on vague charges of undermining Nicaragua's "sovereignty." Former guerrilla leader Ortega, known as "el comandante" (the commander) for his iron-fisted rule, first held power for 11 years after the 1979 revolution, including five years as president.
US News and World Report

Nicaraguan Exiles Sink Roots in Costa Rica as Ortega Set for Re-Election

UPALA, Costa Rica (Reuters) - Nicaraguans forced to flee across the country's southern border into Costa Rica expressed a mix of anger, pain and resignation ahead of Sunday's election, where President Daniel Ortega is expected to extend his long rule after cracking down on rivals. Francisca Ramirez and over 40...
AFP

Timeline: Nicaragua's authoritarian slide

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, who won a fourth consecutive presidential term on Monday, has been cracking down on the opposition for months. In recent months, six more opposition presidential hopefuls were among nearly 40 people detained by Ortega's government for threatening Nicaragua's "sovereignty."
WDBO

Nicaragua's Ortega seeks 4th straight term with foes in jail

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — (AP) — Back in May, the chances of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega’s reelection to a fourth consecutive term on Sunday were looking good. His party was arranging the electoral calendar in his favor and the opposition was divided. Then a CID-Gallup poll gave him a scare: It...
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
