Contemporary Artistic Lifestyle Brands

A sculpture made entirely of recycled jeans has become a conversation starter for attendees at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, colloquially known as COP26, in Glasgow last week—and according to its creators, that was exactly its intention.
Located in London’s Grosvenor Square, the 16-foot wide “Messy the COP Ness Monster” installation is made of upcycled jeans with scales crafted from jean back pockets and a neck made of denim waistbands. A play on “Nessie the Loch Ness Monster,” Messy’s name intends to show that, unlike the Scottish folklore character, “there is nothing mythical about circular design or the environmental...
Comments / 0