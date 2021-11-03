Contemporary Artistic Lifestyle Brands

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Elena Rahman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKunn Collective is a contemporary lifestyle platform that prioritizes ethically sourced and crafted fashion, art, design, and lifestyle products. The quality craftsmanship brand is modeled after the...

hawaiipublicradio.org

Artist David Kuraoka prepares for a brand new ceramics center in Līhuʻe

Internationally recognized ceramic artist David Kuraoka works out of his studio in Haʻena on Kauaʻi these days. He says they're getting used to the tourists again on the Garden Isle. He's going ahead with equipment for an incredible project coming to Līhuʻe — an art center in the former Kress...
DESIGN
houstoniamag.com

Award-Winning Actress Debuts Lifestyle Brand In Houston

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon is bringing her fashion and lifestyle brand, Draper James, to Houston. Set to debut at The Galleria, the southern-inspired label combines trendy American style with country living. Named after Witherspoon’s grandparents Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon, the brand is heavily influenced by their...
HOUSTON, TX
TrendHunter.com

Shoe Refurbishment Programs

Ugg launched a brand-new footwear refurbishment program called Uggrenew in partnership with shoe repair company NuShoe that offers three levels of repair. Created for the brand's Classic Boots style, customers can receive three levels of support to preserve the life of their shoes, all of which provide steam cleaning, stain and odor removal and leather conditioning services.
APPAREL
wooderice.com

City Fitness Ventures Into Lifestyle Brands With Vintage Gear and Their Own Signature Sneaker

You might not expect to find a cool vintage shirt at a gym, but it’s a great place to look if you are at City Fitness where City Shop has launched this summer at four of the fitness company’s six club locations. Long known for their stunning gyms around Philadelphia, City Fitness Philadelphia is taking its tagline “more than a gym” and making it come to life by bringing well-executed offerings that surprise and delight. By partnering with local businesses, they are providing members and patrons a great opportunity to further connect with the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Design#Beauty Products#The Artillery Earrings
TrendHunter.com

Kids' Self-Expression Lifestyle Brands

BE-ME, a new lifestyle company, focuses on promoting self-expression, creativity, and inclusion in kids. The brand offers products for all kids to enjoy without the limitations of gender norms. BE-ME's toys transcend the typical gender-associated categories to allow kids to play, wear, and experience what their hearts desire. The inclusive...
KIDS
Complex

John Monopoly Talks Relaunching Hustle, A Lifestyle Brand From the ’90s He Originally Started With Don C

This is the mindset of entrepreneur and Chicago music legend John Monopoly. Nowadays, John Monopoly has his hand in a wide array of business ventures. He is the chief strategy officer for cannabis brand Village. He’s on the advisory board for gaming platform Gamelancer. He is executive producing a drama series about the Chicago drill music scene. And of course, he still has his ear to the streets in search of untapped musicians and creatives.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Layered Multicolor Sneakers

A new colorway of the KAWS x sacai Nike Blazer has been revealed this week as part KAWS x sacai Fall/Winter 2021 “Wearable Art” collection. Delivered in an eye-catching purple-themed color scheme, the new low-top shoe should appeal to sneakerheads interested in rocking bold and bright looks with avant-garde design elements.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

CBD-Infused Foot Pads

Unlike CBD-infused creams that slip and slide when applied to the feet for soothing relief, the High Heels Foot Pads provide convenient, mess-free comfort. The medicated CBD transdermal foot patches are meant to be applied directly to the balls of the feet so that standing becomes more comfortable when wearing a range of different shoe types.
LIFESTYLE
defpen

Streetwear Icon Don C Talks New Lifestyle Brand With Foot Locker, All City By Just Don

Don C, is one of the biggest streetwear designers known for merging his love of sports and hip hop into the clothing and sneakers he designs. He first gained notoriety as Kanye West’s road manager and D.J. but Don C also worked as G.O.O.D. Music’s label manager before he ventured into the fashion world in 2011 with his luxury sportswear brand, Just Don. His brand is most notable for reinventing classic NBA and NFL hats with premium snakeskin brims. Since then, it’s expanded to offer other products and he’s collaborated with Mitchell & Ness, Jordan Brand, Converse, NBA, Foot Locker, and Remy Martin.
APPAREL
artsy.net

Woolwich Contemporary Print Fair 2021

#FindArtThatFits | THE UK’S LARGEST CONTEMPORARY PRINT FAIR. Explore, discover, and collect the very best in international contemporary original print with over 500 artists & leading galleries at London's latest landmark creative destination. Woolwich Contemporary Print Fair’s unique hybrid model of representing artists directly within a curated exhibition next to...
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Bespoke Scarf Services

Swedish fashion label Acne Studios has launched a scarf personalization service that invites shoppers to customize its popular 'Vernon' style scarves. The scarves are offered in a range of colors, including 'Rust,' Emerald Green,' 'Aubergine Purple,' and 'Light Grey Melange.'. All of the scarf offerings can be customized by shoppers...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Rectangular Timepiece Collections

Tom Ford launched its new watch collection, The N°003. This series marks the luxury fashion brand's third collection of timepieces with its minimalist and sophisticated designs. It builds on the company's 2018 move into horology with a sporty and clean form. The new pieces are available in polished stainless steel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Streetwear-Inspired Luxury Jewelry

New York-based streetwear label Supreme has announced the launch of the Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collection, marking yet another high-profile collaboration for the brand, which just last week released a new drop with the fashion label COMME des GARCONS. The new jewelry collection draws inspiration from Tiffany's 1969 Return...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Punk Rock-Inspired Sandals

Los-Angeles based streetwear label PLEASURE has once again teamed up with iconic footwear brand Crocs to launch the PLEASURES x Crocs All-Terrain Clog and Classic Slide capsule. For this collaboration, PLEASURES applies its subversive, counter-cultural aesthetic to two classic, functional footwear items. Both versions of the All-Terrain Clog and Classic...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Individualistic Tween Apparel

The Children's Place recently introduced a new tween fashion apparel, footwear and accessories brand called Sugar & Jade that inspires individuality and fun with fashion. Jane Elfers, President and CEO says, "we are uniquely positioned to retain our tween customer as she transitions from The Children's Place brand to her next style stage."
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Primark Introduces Circular Jeans Under $27 for Adults and Kids

Though sustainability isn’t the first word that comes to mind when discussing fast-fashion powerhouses like Primark, the Irish chain has recently embarked on a quest to challenge that notion. The retailer debuted its first denim collection made in accordance with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign guidelines, a set of principles created to increase the quality and recyclability of new denim. The initiative was launched in 2019, and has since garnered participation from brands and mills committed to increasing their circularity efforts. The new collection includes a men’s straight fit jean, a women’s straight fit jean, a kids’ tapered jean and an...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Art-Inspired Menswear

London-based fashion label ERDEM has announced the launch of its first-ever menswear collection, which is said to draw inspiration from the wardrobe of film director Derek Jarman and the paintings of British artist Patrick Proktor. The inaugural collection delivers an array of sophisticated garments, including striped mohair sweaters, warm-colored cardigans,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Socially-Conscious Celebrity-Backed Wellness Brands

Betr Remedies launched for the first time through retail giant Walmart's online store. The brand introduces award-winning actress and equity champion Ellen Pompeo as co-founder and Chief Impact Officer. Betr Remedies is a socially-conscious over-the-counter medicine brand. Its offerings include the strawberry lemonade electrolyte powder to restore hydration and products...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Mud Jeans Sculpture Highlights the Messy Side of Fashion

A sculpture made entirely of recycled jeans has become a conversation starter for attendees at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, colloquially known as COP26, in Glasgow last week—and according to its creators, that was exactly its intention. Located in London’s Grosvenor Square, the 16-foot wide “Messy the COP Ness Monster” installation is made of upcycled jeans with scales crafted from jean back pockets and a neck made of denim waistbands. A play on “Nessie the Loch Ness Monster,” Messy’s name intends to show that, unlike the Scottish folklore character, “there is nothing mythical about circular design or the environmental...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Next-Gen Footwear Pop-Ups

The Stride Rite pop-up in Atlanta, Georgia's Lenox Square Mall that was created to "meet the needs of the brick and mortar shopper in the digital age." The first-of-its-kind experience from the brand shares digital fitting technology with Fit Zone by Stride Rite, which streamlines the process of capturing measurements in a matter of moments. There's also a custom "buy now" widget that can be found on the bottom of each shoe, which makes it easy for people to make a purchase with their own smartphone on site.
ATLANTA, GA

