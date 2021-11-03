Telluride Green Grants

The Frederick County Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources announces the application period for the 2021 Creek ReLeaf Program. Frederick County's Creek ReLeaf Program is a reforestation program designed to increase forest acres in Frederick County and to meet goals for clean streams. The program is an integral part of county executive Jan H. Gardner’s efforts to reverse the trend of tree loss in Frederick County. Trees are planted on both private and public land. The Creek ReLeaf Program plants eligible areas with native trees/shrubs and provides the first five years of maintenance to ensure successful planting efforts, at no cost to the landowner.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO