Telluride, CO

Telluride Green Grants

telluride-co.gov
 9 days ago

The goal of the Green Grant program is to...

www.telluride-co.gov

bizjournals

Grant Taylor

Board Members are responsible for policy making, budgetary oversight, and monitoring the Organization's mission compliance. They are direct connections to the community at large.
POLITICS
Milan Mirror-Exchange

$1M Grant

How far does $1-million go? When it comes to upgrading city parks, it goes a long way but maybe not as far as one might think. The city of Humboldt has finalized plans to renovate five park areas in Humboldt and submitted those plans to the state for final approval.
HUMBOLDT, TN
NJBIZ

Green bargaining

The right to unionize is baked into the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act as it is in the Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act. The law requires each cannabis business licensee to sign a labor peace agreement with a bona fide labor organization, with parties entering into an agreement that the employer will not oppose unionization and the union - if and when it organizes the workforce, agrees to not strike or otherwise stop work.
LABOR ISSUES
YourArlington

Town's 10th 'Green Communities' grant targets energy reduction

As part of the Department of Energy Resources’ Green Communities Program, Arlington will receive a $99,632 grant for high-efficiency LED lighting fixtures at Peirce and Brackett Elementary Schools, and attic insulation at the Community Safety Building. It is the 10th grant since 2010, with a cumulative total of more than $1.8 million.
ARLINGTON, MA
City
Telluride, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Telluride, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Government
Telluride, CO
Government
The Frederick News-Post

Green News

The Frederick County Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources announces the application period for the 2021 Creek ReLeaf Program. Frederick County's Creek ReLeaf Program is a reforestation program designed to increase forest acres in Frederick County and to meet goals for clean streams. The program is an integral part of county executive Jan H. Gardner’s efforts to reverse the trend of tree loss in Frederick County. Trees are planted on both private and public land. The Creek ReLeaf Program plants eligible areas with native trees/shrubs and provides the first five years of maintenance to ensure successful planting efforts, at no cost to the landowner.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wbiw.com

State grant gives green light for local road improvements

STATEHOUSE – Lawrence County will receive $675,423 in a state matching grant to steer toward much-needed road improvement projects, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said 218 towns, cities, and counties throughout Indiana received a combined total of over $101 million through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WausauPilot

City of Schofield seeks Urban Green Space Grant for land acquisition

SCHOFIELD, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the City of Schofield has applied for a 50% matching grant from the Urban Green Space subprogram of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program to assist with the purchase of 2.37 acres of land in the City of Schofield in Marathon County. The City will provide the matching funds to the grant award.
SCHOFIELD, WI
finance-commerce.com

Solar farms face local resistance

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Hecate Energy, a renewable energy developer, had hoped to install a 500-acre solar farm in Copake, New York, a quiet town nestled between the Catskill and Berkshire mountains. The setting was ideal because of its proximity to an electrical substation, critical to the power transmission.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Energy Efficiency#Water Efficiency#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Renewable Energy#Telluride Green Grants#Green Grant
Urban Milwaukee

City of Spooner receives $119,000 state grant to support a new green space

SPOONER, WI. NOV. 4, 2021 – A $119,000 Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) will allow the city of Spooner to transform a former post office into a green space that will link the city’s downtown with two museums, a developing railroad-themed park and a recreational trail.
SPOONER, WI
cnybj.com

Onondaga County providing stimulus matching grants for Green Hills Farms, nearby businesses

ONONDAGA, N.Y. — Green Hills Farms will use grant funding of $485,000 to help pay for improvements to the grocery store in the Valley section of the town of Onondaga. The money will help pay for a façade, improvements to its entrance, signage, and lighting, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said in announcing the funding at the business located at 5933 South Salina St. in Onondaga.
ONONDAGA, NY
techeblog.com

Largest Hydro-Floating Solar Farm Opens in Thailand, Uses 145000 Photovoltaic Cells

It’s official, the world’s largest hydro-floating solar hybrid farm has opened for commercial operations at Sirindhorn Dam on Thailand’s Lam Dom Noi River. This project, built by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), is set to become a new tourist attraction of Ubon Ratchathani Province, ready to welcome tourists by early next year. It’s capable of generating up to 114,000 GW of power from natural gas, consisting of seven large angled panels of photovoltaic cells on the platform. Read more for a video and additional information.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
calcoastnews.com

PG&E claims home solar is racist, wants to gut program

Next year, your solar panels could cost you more than your monthly internet or cable TV bills, that’s because PG&E is trying to increase their bottom line by tying home solar to racism. The utility is claiming rich, white people are the primary installers of rooftop solar, so they should lose their economic benefit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Virginia Mercury

Homeowners associations continue to be a hurdle for rooftop solar installations:

By Matt Gooch and Chris Meyer Many Virginians are aware of the transformational energy legislation enacted in 2020 by the General Assembly, most prominently the sweeping Virginia Clean Economy Act. But a lesser-known bill significantly expanded the rights of homeowners living in homeowners associations (HOAs) who wish to install and use rooftop solar arrays. This […] The post Homeowners associations continue to be a hurdle for rooftop solar installations: appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Michigan Advance

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says

The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges—it also spends billions to address wildfire, drought, flooding and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said Wednesday. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for wildland firefighters, […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. POLITICS
Colorado Newsline

Weakened bonding rules for oil and gas companies knocked by environmental groups

Environmental and community groups are urging Colorado oil and gas regulators to go back to the drawing board on a new set of financial-assurance rules that they say are too favorable to industry. The five-member Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission heard testimony on pending regulations relating to financial assurance, also known as bonding, in […] The post Weakened bonding rules for oil and gas companies knocked by environmental groups appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Scientists appeal for immediate climate action at COP26

More than 200 scientists told the COP26 summit Thursday to take immediate action to halt global warming, warning in an open letter that some climate change impacts were "irreversible" for generations. But as negotiations enter their final days, commitments made so far could still lead to "catastrophic" warming of as much as 2.7C by 2100, according to the UN.  "We, climate scientists, stress that immediate, strong, rapid, sustained and large-scale actions are necessary," to keep warming within the Paris target, said the letter, signed by researchers across the world.  
ENVIRONMENT

