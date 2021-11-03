CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal’s president to dissolve parliament

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Reuters) – Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s consultative body, the Council fo...

The Guardian

Portugal faces snap election as parliament rejects draft budget

Portugal’s parliament has rejected the minority Socialist government’s proposed state budget for 2022, a move expected to trigger an early election and put a brake on the country’s post-pandemic recovery plans. After weeks of negotiations, the moderate Socialists were deserted by their hard-left allies from the Communist party and the...
POLITICS
wgnradio.com

Portugal’s president calls a snap election on Jan. 30

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s president announced Thursday that he is dissolving parliament and calling a snap election for Jan. 30, following the minority Socialist government’s defeat in a key vote on post-pandemic plans to spend billions of euros in European Union funding. The announcement, in a televised address to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Germany's Merkel on 2015 migrant influx: 'we managed it'

Chancellor Angela Merkel has a positive verdict on the influx of migrants to Germany in 2015 and 2016 as she prepares to step down: “We managed it.”Merkel became the face of a welcoming approach to migrants as people fleeing conflicts in Syria and elsewhere trekked across the Balkans. More than 1 million asylum-seekers entered Germany in 2015-16. The chancellor insisted repeatedly that “we will manage” the arrivals, but ran into resistance both at home and among European partners. Merkel is expected to leave office in the coming weeks after 16 years in power. She is preparing to step down...
U.S. POLITICS
WNCY

Czech parties sign agreement to form centre-right government

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Five Czech parties signed a pact on Monday to form a new centre-right coalition government following their strong showing in last month’s vote, a major step towards replacing the outgoing administration of Prime Minister Andrej Babis. The parties – ranging from the mildly eurosceptic Civic Democrats to...
POLITICS
#Snap Election#Parliament#Lisbon#Reuters#Portuguese#The Council Fo State
WNCY

Two Polish judges’ right to fair hearing was breached – European court

WARSAW (Reuters) – Two Polish judges’ right to a fair hearing was violated after they had job applications blocked, Europe’s top human rights court said on Monday in a ruling that questioned the independence of Poland’s judiciary. The decision was the latest blow to Poland in a dispute with Brussels...
POLITICS
The Independent

German Social Democrats to make campaign manager new leader

Germany’s Social Democrats the country’s main center-left party, is set to make the manager of its successful election campaign one of its leaders. The move comes amid ongoing coalition talks to anoint party candidate Olaf Scholz as the successor to outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel Top party officials proposed on Monday that general secretary Lars Klingbeil replace 69 year-old Norbert Walter-Borjans who announced that he won’t be seeking re-election as co-leader when his term expires next month. The Social Democrats have been led by the left-leaning duo of Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken since 2019 when they defeated a rival...
ELECTIONS
WNCY

Nicaragua’s Ortega secures another term, U.S. threatens action

SAN JOSE (Reuters) – Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/ortega-murillo-presidential-couple-with-an-iron-grip-nicaragua-2021-11-05 easily locked in a fourth consecutive term after suppressing political rivals, results showed on Monday, leading Washington to warn it would press for a “return to democracy” and free and fair elections. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with roughly half...
POLITICS
The Independent

Czech president asks election winner to form new government

The Czech Republic’s president on Tuesday asked the leader of the winning coalition in last month’s parliamentary election to form a new government.President Milos Zeman who is currently hospitalized, said in a statement that he approached Petr Fiala, the coalition’s candidate for the post of the prime minister, to lead negotiations with representatives of the parties elected to the lower house of Parliament in the Oct. 8-9 vote “with a goal to create a new government.”Zeman asked Fiala to inform him about the results of the negotiations.In the Czech Republic, the president usually selects the election winner to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WNCY

Hundreds of migrants remain at Poland-Belarus border as temperatures drop

WARSAW (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants camped out near the Belarus border with Poland on Tuesday in freezing overnight temperatures as the Polish Prime Minister visited the border and officials warned tension could increase in coming days. Poland has accused Belarus of trying to spark a major confrontation by encouraging...
ENVIRONMENT
WNCY

Greek PM defends migration policy in heated exchange with journalist

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis angrily defended his government’s migration policy on Tuesday in a heated exchange with a journalist who accused him of “narcissistic abuse” during a news conference with the Dutch prime minister in Athens. “Prime Minister Mitsotakis, when, at last, will you stop lying....
POLITICS
Reuters

North Macedonia's PM to delay resignation - media

SARAJEVO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who announced his resignation over poor results in a local vote last month, will stay on in the job until the political situation stabilises, media reported on Wednesday. Zaev's ruling SDSM party made the decision on Tuesday night, reacting...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.Andrés Manuel López Obrador told the U.N. Security Council that this proposal could generate around $1 billion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”In a scathing speech to the U.N.’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s...
ADVOCACY
Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
POLITICS
AFP

Chile lower house OKs impeachment trial for President Pinera

Chile's lower house of congress on Tuesday approved an impeachment trial for President Sebastian Pinera over corruption allegations originating from the Pandora Papers leaks. The case grew as new details emerged about a deal first revealed in the Pandora Papers document leak, which highlighted offshore transactions involving political figures.
POLITICS
AFP

Polish PM accuses Putin of masterminding Belarus migrant 'attack'

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating a wave of migrants trying to illegally enter Poland from Belarus, saying the "attack" threatens to destabilise the European Union. The accusation came as thousands of desperate migrants were trapped in freezing weather on the Belarus-Poland border, where the presence of troops from both sides has raised fears of a confrontation. Western critics have for months said Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko is luring migrants from the Middle East to his country and then sending them across the border in retaliation for EU sanctions. Morawiecki visited guards, troops and police at the border on Tuesday before turning his sights on Russia, Belarus's main international backer.
POLITICS
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Thousands protest results of Georgia's local elections

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters filled the street outside Georgia’s national parliament building Sunday to protest municipal election results that gave the country's ruling party a near-sweep. Candidates of the Georgian Dream party won 19 of the 20 municipal elections in runoff votes on Saturday, including the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
primenewsghana.com

Sosu’s arrest brouhaha deepens division in Parliament

The Minority and Majority caucuses in Parliament have clashed over the police’s resolve to bring in Minority MP for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, for questioning. After failing to arrest the MP at a demonstration on October 25, 2021, police wrote to the Speaker of Parliament to release the MP. The...
WORLD

