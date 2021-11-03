CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Dems push new voting bill, and again hit GOP wall

By BRIAN SLODYSKO - Associated Press
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — If at first you don’t succeed, make Republicans...

coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

State Senate Will Vote Monday On Redistricting Bills

MADISON, WI (WRN) – New legislative and congressional district maps are ready for a vote in the full state Senate next week. Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison) was a “no” in Thursday’s committee vote. “The maps before us are based upon the worst gerrymander in the nation, by many accounts,” Roys...
Metro News

US Senate Republicans again block voting legislation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time in a month, Republicans in the U.S. Senate have blocked voting-related legislation. The Senate voted 50-49 on Wednesday to advance the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which is named after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights advocate. Sixty senators had to support opening debate for the measure to move forward; Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the only Republican to vote in favor of such action.
pncguam.com

Senators to vote on corrected war claims bill

Bill 217-36, introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje to correct the error contained in Bill 130-36, the Guam World War Two Reconciliation Act of 2021, was finally placed in the voting file during Thursday’s session. Speaker Terlaje, who was still absent after contracting COVID-19, had her closing statement on the bill...
AFP

Republicans stymie US voting rights push again

Republicans thwarted a push in the US Senate Wednesday to secure voting rights for millions of Americans amid a wave of punitive new restrictions in conservative states. Named for a leading US civil rights figure and Democratic congressman who died last year, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act aimed to restore protections lost in Supreme Court decisions over the last decade. It would also have reinstated a crucial requirement that states changing their election rules get the reforms cleared beforehand by the federal Justice Department. All but one Republican rejected the measure -- their third straight block on even allowing debate on voting rights legislation -- ensuring it could not get the 60 votes needed to advance.
wgvunews.org

House Dems roll out election bills; offer contrast to GOP proposals

Michigan House Democrats rolled out an agenda Wednesday to make voting easier, especially for voters who want to vote by absentee ballot. The House Democratic package stands in contrast to more restrictive Republican plans, such as requiring voters to present an I-D. Representative Karen Whitsett is a Democrat on the...
AOL Corp

Senate to Hold Procedural Vote on Voting Rights Bill

The Senate is set to hold a procedural vote on a major voting rights bill called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It passed the House in August. A bipartisan group of Senators said they reached a deal on voting legislation Tuesday. The vote comes just weeks after Senate Republicans blocked another voting rights bill.
