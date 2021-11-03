Senate Dems push new voting bill, and again hit GOP wall

Republicans thwarted a push in the US Senate Wednesday to secure voting rights for millions of Americans amid a wave of punitive new restrictions in conservative states. Named for a leading US civil rights figure and Democratic congressman who died last year, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act aimed to restore protections lost in Supreme Court decisions over the last decade. It would also have reinstated a crucial requirement that states changing their election rules get the reforms cleared beforehand by the federal Justice Department. All but one Republican rejected the measure -- their third straight block on even allowing debate on voting rights legislation -- ensuring it could not get the 60 votes needed to advance.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO