Senate Dems push new voting bill, and again hit GOP wall

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Trump’s lawyers. Chutkan said President Joe Biden...
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […]
Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is projected to lose his bid for reelection against a little-known truck driver, is talking about "recently found" ballots to support his refusal to concede the race.
MADISON, WI (WRN) – New legislative and congressional district maps are ready for a vote in the full state Senate next week. Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison) was a “no” in Thursday’s committee vote. “The maps before us are based upon the worst gerrymander in the nation, by many accounts,” Roys...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the only Republican to vote to debate a major voting rights bill. The legislation, named for John Lewis, would restore protections struck by the Supreme Court. Most legislation requires a three-fifths majority to advance to debate in the Senate. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the...
The New Jersey state Senate president was ousted by a political novice truck driver who spent $153 on his Republican primary and less than $10,000 overall — dealing another blow to Democrats who ignored voters, pushed progressive agendas and then underestimated surging GOP candidates. Edward Durr knocked off Democratic state...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time in a month, Republicans in the U.S. Senate have blocked voting-related legislation. The Senate voted 50-49 on Wednesday to advance the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which is named after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights advocate. Sixty senators had to support opening debate for the measure to move forward; Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski was the only Republican to vote in favor of such action.
Bill 217-36, introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje to correct the error contained in Bill 130-36, the Guam World War Two Reconciliation Act of 2021, was finally placed in the voting file during Thursday’s session. Speaker Terlaje, who was still absent after contracting COVID-19, had her closing statement on the bill...
Republicans thwarted a push in the US Senate Wednesday to secure voting rights for millions of Americans amid a wave of punitive new restrictions in conservative states.
Named for a leading US civil rights figure and Democratic congressman who died last year, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act aimed to restore protections lost in Supreme Court decisions over the last decade.
It would also have reinstated a crucial requirement that states changing their election rules get the reforms cleared beforehand by the federal Justice Department.
All but one Republican rejected the measure -- their third straight block on even allowing debate on voting rights legislation -- ensuring it could not get the 60 votes needed to advance.
Republicans are demanding the Congressional Budget Office conduct a speedy and transparent audit of President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social welfare and climate change bill before Democrats can ram it through on a party-line basis. In a letter to the CBO’s director, 35 House Republicans said an open and honest accounting...
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas joined GOP senators to block a federal voting rights bill that would have restored protections for voters of color and ….
Michigan House Democrats rolled out an agenda Wednesday to make voting easier, especially for voters who want to vote by absentee ballot. The House Democratic package stands in contrast to more restrictive Republican plans, such as requiring voters to present an I-D. Representative Karen Whitsett is a Democrat on the...
The Senate is set to hold a procedural vote on a major voting rights bill called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It passed the House in August. A bipartisan group of Senators said they reached a deal on voting legislation Tuesday. The vote comes just weeks after Senate Republicans blocked another voting rights bill.
"The Plan surely will not please everyone, but again, the question before us is not whether the Commission adopted a perfect redistricting plan or even the ‘best’ of the proposed alternatives." The real action: Both chambers return late Monday to Washington. We're on the lookout for major progress on Democrats'...
