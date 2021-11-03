US beats Spain to set up BJK Cup semifinal against Russia

Last Sunday afternoon in Cluj-Napoca, the final day before new Covid-19 restrictions forced the Transylvania Open’s sold-out sessions to be played behind closed doors, Emma Raducanu and a group of Romanian players bade farewell to the crowd with individual, emotional speeches. As the players cheered each other on, it was the first indication of how enthusiastically Raducanu has been welcomed into the Romanian tennis fold.
PRAGUE (AP) — Canada won the decisive doubles to upset defending champion France 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup finals on Monday. Spain staged a comeback to beat Slovakia 2-1 for the first time after two losses, including the 2002 final. Also, the Czech Republic prevailed in the doubles to overcome Germany 2-1 in Group D, and Belgium beat Belarus 2-1 on the hard courts at the O2 Arena.
PRAGUE (AP) — Russia brought Canada to earth by winning their Billie Jean King Cup tie 3-0 on Tuesday. Canada’s confidence was boosted the day before when it upset defending champion France, but Russia with all of its players in the top 50 was too strong.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Powerful half-centuries by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam lifted Pakistan into the T20 World Cup semifinals with a convincing 45-run victory over inexperienced Namibia on Tuesday. Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 79 off 50 balls and Babar made 70 off 49 deliveries as Pakistan...
PRAGUE (AP) — Russia eliminated defending champion France to become the first nation to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Wednesday. After sweeping Canada 3-0 the previous day, Russia needed only one win from the best-of-three match against France to advance from Group A. It could...
Spain Billie Jean King Cup captain Anabel Medina Garrigues insists the team responded well to the withdrawal of Garbine Muguruza and Paula Badosa. Spain's top duo Muguruza and Badosa pulled out of the Billie Jean King Cup so Medina Garrigues nominated Sara Sorribes Tormo, Nuria Parizzas Diaz, Rebeka Masarova, Aliona Bolsova and Carla Suarez Navarro.
PRAGUE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Belinda Bencic overwhelmed Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3 6-2 on Friday to help lead Switzerland into a Billie Jean King Cup final showdown with four-time champions Russia. Switzerland reached the final for the first time since 1998 after Jil Teichmann romped to a 6-0 6-3 victory...
PRAGUE (AP) — Switzerland won the decisive doubles to clinch the last spot in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic on Thursday. Olympic singles champion Belinda Bencic teamed up with Jil Teichmann to cruise past Lucie Hradecka and Tokyo...
Ajla Tomljanovic couldn't hide her happiness after helping Australia make the semifinal at the Billie Jean King Cup. Tomljanovic, ranked at No. 43 in the world, saw off Aliaksandra Sasnovich 4-6 6-2 6-3 to seal victory for Australia over Belarus. In the opening rubber of the tie, Storm Sanders beat...
World No. 12 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was proud of herself after delivering a clutch win against France's Alize Cornet to help Russia win the tie. In the opening rubber of the Russia and France tie, Clara Burel beat Ekaterina Alexandrova to give France an early lead. In the following rubber, Pavlyuchenkova...
PRAGUE (AP) — Russia won the decisive doubles match Friday to beat the United States 2-1 and reach the final of the Billie Jean King Cup. Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova defeated the American pair of Shelby Rogers and Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-3 after the teams split the two singles matches of their semifinal.
PRAGUE (AP) — Daria Kasatkina has given Russia a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Jil Teichmann. The Russians are just one win away from their fifth title in the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup. Switzerland has yet to win the trophy. Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova will face Tokyo Olympics singles champion Belinda Bencic in the second singles match ahead of the doubles.
The Black Caps went into the game knowing victory would see them into the last four and they produced a consummate performance as they restricted Afghanistan to 124-8, Trent Boult taking 3-17 and Tim Southee 2-24. Kane Williamson (40no from 42 balls) then ensured there was no drama in the...
Pakistan 189-4 (20 overs): Babar 66 (47), Malik 54* (18); Greaves 2-43 Scotland 117-6 (20 overs): Berrington 54* (37); Shadab 2-14 Pakistan maintained their 100% record at the Men's T20 World Cup with an emphatic 72-run win over Scotland to set up a semi-final against Australia. They posted 189-4, with...
Captain Igor Andreev was proud of his team after Russia won this year's Billie Jean King Cup title. Russia made the Billie Jean King Cup final six years ago but failed to win it all. This week, Russia returned to the Billie Jean King Cup final but this time delivered as they beat Switzerland 2-0 to win their fifth title in the competition.
The increasingly unpredictable nature of women's tennis will be on display in Guadalajara on Wednesday when a severely depleted field brings the curtain down on a tumultuous 2021 season at the WTA Tour Finals. Six of the eight players in the field are playing in the WTA Finals for the first time, with Pliskova and Spain's Garbine Muguruza the only veterans.
Swiss tennis star Belinda Bencic called out Russia Billie Jean King Cup team as she thought they pulled off a sneaky trick in the finals. In the opening rubber of the tie, Daria Kasatkina claimed a straight-set win over Jil Teichmann to give Russia an early lead. World No. 12...
Comments / 0