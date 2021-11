For the second week in a row, Jets top wide receiver Corey Davis is inactive. Davis sustained a hip injury during practice last week, missing his first game of the year. A few days ago, Davis told reporters that he's feeling better and taking the injury one day at a time, but he wasn't sure if he would be ready for Thursday night. Considering this was a short week for the Jets, Davis didn't have any extra time to test out his hip and progress enough for his return.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO