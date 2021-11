Shivani Pawar will look to become the first Indian wrestler to win gold at the U-23 World Championships after she reached the finals of the women's 50kg division of 2021 edition of the tournament in Belgrade on Wednesday. The 21-year-old's path has been anything but easy. Not counted among the pre-competition favourites, the 23-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, was nearly eliminated early in her run at the Worlds. She trailed 0-9 in her first match of the competition to U-23 European silver medalist Anastasiya Yanotava of Belarus before coming back to win by fall.

