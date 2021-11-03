CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: ‘Finch’

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom crossing the Old West in last year’s great News of the World, to traveling the West in Miguel Sapochnik’s sci-fi film Finch, Tom Hanks is telling stories and imparting life lessons across time and space. And you know what? He’ll never not be compelling and the kind of fatherly presence...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Finch’ Review: Tom Hanks & His Post-Apocalyptic Robot Mostly Elevate A Mixtape Of A Movie

“Finch” arrives on Apple TV+ under the banner of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment – indeed, one of the first things we see is the “E.T. moon” logo – and one of its credited executive producers is frequent Amblin partner Robert Zemeckis. These credits are a tip at the throwback vibe they’re going for; the director is “Game of Thrones” alum Miguel Sapochnik, but he’s going for something of the twinkly magic of Spielberg and Zemeckis’s ‘80s and ‘90s output. This is nothing particularly new; the reanimation of said vibe has, via films like “Super 8” and shows like “Stranger Things,” basically become its own genre (whether the material fits it or not). “Finch” is noteworthy for the addition of another key player of the era: Tom Hanks, who has collaborated several times with both Spielberg and Zemeckis.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FINCH Review: Tom Hanks Shines In A Heartwarming Tale About Life, Death and Everything In Between

A little over two decades since acting opposite a volleyball in the Robert Zemeckis classic Cast Away (a performance which earned him his fifth out of six Oscar nominations), America’s dad Tom Hanks is back with a pair of unique co-stars in Finch (formerly known as BIOS), a heartwarming post-apocalyptic tale from Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik, in which the legendary actor finds himself sharing center stage with a dog and a robot.
MOVIES
bigrapidsnews.com

New this week: 'Finch,' ABBA and 'The Harder They Fall'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The Western gets a stylish and kinetic update in Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall.” The film, co-produced by Jay-Z and featuring a starry cast, is based on real Black characters from the Old West who have generally been overlooked in the genre. Jonathan Majors stars as Nat Love, a cowboy whose gun-slinging crew face off with the outlaw Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) who killed Love’s parents years ago. The large cast also includes Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beets and Danielle Deadwyler. In her review, the AP’s Jocelyn Noveck called “The Harder They Fall” a stylish and bold Western “telling a story sorely underrepresented in cinema.” It lands Wednesday on Netflix.
ENTERTAINMENT
MovieWeb

Finch Review: Tom Hanks Solar Flare Survival Strategy

Tom Hanks never fails to impress as a one-man survivalist. This time around he's not trapped on a deserted Pacific island, a la Cast Away; but on an epic, post-apocalypse road trip with truly unique companions. Finch is the story of an engineer's quest to save his beloved dog in the horrific aftermath of a solar flare. It gets a little hokey and melodramatic. Then tugs on your heartstrings like a fiddle. Even the grouchiest curmudgeon will be moved. Finch shows the human experience through the eyes of a caring robot.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Landry Jones
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
Person
Tom Hanks
thecinemaholic.com

Will There be a Finch Sequel?

‘Finch’ is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama that follows one of the last remaining humans on Earth as he sets off on a dramatic and arduous cross-country journey. Accompanied by his beloved canine and newly created humanoid robot, the film’s titular character struggles with his own mortality even as he tries to ensure his pet’s survival.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

'Finch' Review: Tom Hanks Pledges to Protect His Dog in Impressively Scaled Sci-Fi Charmer

For a post-apocalyptic saga set in a barren future of extreme temperatures and atmospheric toxicity, “Finch” comes with a strangely cozy premise, one that sends the universally beloved star Tom Hanks on an adventurous cross-country road trip alongside an affable homemade robot and an especially cute pooch. The ever-paternal Hanks...
PETS
solzyatthemovies.com

Finch: Prepare The Kleenex For This Drama

Have a Kleenex box handy for the new Tom Hanks film, Finch, as one man creates a robot to care for his canine friend long after he’s gone. Finch is not a continuation of Atticus Finch’s story in To Kill a Mockingbird. Nor is it a biopic of filmmaker David Fincher. The film, however, is a casualty of the pandemic delays. The film becomes the second Tom Hanks film on Apple TV+ following last year’s Greyhound. While Finch , formerly BIOS, kept getting delayed theatrically, News of the World did see a theatrical release last December. Universal kept delaying this one and ultimately, it was unloaded. It’s possible that the Delta surge would have forced another delay had they kept the August date. The studio is retaining home entertainment and linear television rights so at some point, you’ll be able to watch it outside of Apple TV+. This week’s launch is in prime position for awards season. Will Tom Hanks make his way back to the podium? We’ll just have to wait and see.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanoid Robot#Radiation Sickness#Uv Radiation#Great News Of#The World
thecinemaholic.com

Finch Ending, Explained

‘Finch’ is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama that follows one of the last surviving humans on earth as he embarks on an epic cross-country journey. Accompanied by his beloved dog and newly assembled humanoid robot, the film’s namesake (essayed by Tom Hanks) attempts to drive to safety while battling tremendous odds. The crushing solitude of being the only human for miles around — combined with the arid wasteland setting of the film — makes the narrative highly dramatic, while Finch’s canine and computerized companions add some much-needed comic relief.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Finch Review: Tom Hanks Gets His Chappie in Inconsistent Yet Charming Sci-Fi Drama

Listen closely while watching Finch and you can almost hear a studio exec’s elevator pitch. It’s certainly apparent in every single frame of the film, almost to a tee designed to live up to the proposition of being “Turner and Hooch meets Cast Away in a post-apocalyptic future.” This might be a reductive way to view the latest effort from veteran TV director Miguel Sapochnik, making his first feature-length effort in more than a decade––but the filmmaker is at least self-aware enough to know his film is at its most palatable when coasting by on this familiar charm. Finch is a vehicle designed for Hanks in the very sense that it wants you to think of it as the connective tissue between those two former glories, even as it plainly struggles to reach their modest heights.
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

The Four Laws of Robotics: Finch (2021) - Reviewed

Tom Hanks has proven one thing over the course of his career. He can thrive on screen as the only human and can carry an entire film with his bare hands, absolute talent and perfectly rendered versions of the every man. With Finch, Hanks continues his partnership with Apple after their last paired outing, the war drama Greyhound.
TECHNOLOGY
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Finch Filmed?

‘Finch’ is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi film that follows one of the last humans on earth after a devastating natural disaster leaves large parts of the planet virtually uninhabitable. The protagonist, also the film’s namesake, realizes he is dying and builds a humanoid robot to take care of his beloved dog before setting off on a cross-country adventure.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
thecinemaholic.com

What Happened to Earth in Finch?

‘Finch’ is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama that follows one of the last remaining humans as he sets off on an arduous cross-country journey. Accompanied by his faithful dog and newly created robot, the protagonist is forced to abandon his shelter due to an incoming storm that is expected to last for weeks. The calamity that Finch is escaping gives us a few hints about just how dangerous the Earth’s weather has become, and as the narrative continues, a few more details are revealed.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Dean Stockwell in ‘Blue Velvet’: The Movie That Made Him Timeless

Dean Stockwell, who died Sunday at 85, made every movie and television show he was in better. As an actor, he had a scurrilous twinkle that could light up a scene. He started off as a child star in films like “Gentleman’s Agreement” and “The Boy with Green Hair” — the latter of which I was shocked to discover really was about a boy with green hair (I’ve never forgotten what a poignant urchin the actor made him). Stockwell was born in Hollywood in 1936, the same year as Dennis Hopper, and if his career had taken a slightly different turn...
MOVIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ volleyball in Cast Away is being sold at an auction

Have you ever wanted to own a film prop? For anyone whose answer is “yes”, you’ll have a chance to get your hands on a very memorable one. The problem is you’ll have to fork out quite a lot of money – the item is estimated to be sold for up to £60,000.The item is Wilson, the volleyball that was Tom Hanks’ closest companion during his four years stranded alone on a desert island in the 2000 film Cast Away.Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film follows Chuck Noland (Hanks), a FedEx deliveryman turned plane crash survivor. After finding the item,...
MOVIES
Variety

Saban Films Buys Thriller ‘So Cold The River’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American and South African rights to “So Cold The River,” a new thriller from Paul Shoulberg. The deal, which was forged with UK-based distribution and sales company Blue Finch Films, also includes rights to distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand rights via Saban’s partners at Defiant Screen Entertainment. Shoulberg, best known for “The Good Catholic,” also wrote the script, an adaptation of the novel by Michael Koryta (“Those Who Wish Me Dead”). The film stars Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill,” “Dexter”) as a documentary filmmaker who soon realizes her subject isn’t who...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy