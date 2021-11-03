Review: ‘Finch’

Have a Kleenex box handy for the new Tom Hanks film, Finch, as one man creates a robot to care for his canine friend long after he’s gone. Finch is not a continuation of Atticus Finch’s story in To Kill a Mockingbird. Nor is it a biopic of filmmaker David Fincher. The film, however, is a casualty of the pandemic delays. The film becomes the second Tom Hanks film on Apple TV+ following last year’s Greyhound. While Finch , formerly BIOS, kept getting delayed theatrically, News of the World did see a theatrical release last December. Universal kept delaying this one and ultimately, it was unloaded. It’s possible that the Delta surge would have forced another delay had they kept the August date. The studio is retaining home entertainment and linear television rights so at some point, you’ll be able to watch it outside of Apple TV+. This week’s launch is in prime position for awards season. Will Tom Hanks make his way back to the podium? We’ll just have to wait and see.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO