Beautiful Southeast Minnesota Town Named Minnesota’s Best Winter Destination

Skip the Lines to See Santa in Rochester, Minnesota by Winning the Santa's Secret Song Contest on Y-105FM. Ho, ho ho! Hey Rochester kids and families, not sure if you heard the huge news but I'm heading to Rochester, Minnesota the day after you eat all those turkeys and pumpkin pies! I wish I could have shared the exciting news in person but I've got a few million more toys to make with the elves and the shipping delays to the North Pole have really caused some major issues in getting supplies up here. Don't worry though, we will have ALL of the toys ready by Christmas Eve. I did send Mrs. Claus in my place to share some really cool news about my visit and I can't wait to meet the special winners of the VIP experience with me and Mrs. Claus. In case you missed it on the Y-105FM Early Morning Show with James & Jessica this morning, they went live on Facebook and you can see it below.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO