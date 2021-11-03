TDOE, CMA Foundation, and Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation Announce Next Phase of the Tennessee: State of the Arts Program

The AT&T Foundation has donated $10,000 to Roane State Foundation. The grant will provide "last dollar" scholarships for minority and underserved students. “We are grateful to AT&T and its continued support of public higher education and our students, who will benefit greatly from the company’s generosity,” Chris Whaley, president of Roane State Community College, statd in a news release. “Our students have many financial needs aside from the cost of tuition and this support will help them on their path to higher education.”

ROANE COUNTY, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO