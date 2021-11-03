CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TDOE, CMA Foundation, and Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation Announce Next Phase of the Tennessee: State of the Arts Program

 9 days ago

Statewide Arts Education Network and Arts Education Landscape Study Opportunities Now Available for All Tennessee School Districts. Nashville, TN—The Tennessee Department of Education and the CMA Foundation, in partnership with Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, have announced the next phase of the Tennessee: State of the Arts program, including a statewide arts...

TDOE Announces Members of Fiscal Responsibility Funding Review Subcommittee

Nashville, TN - In the next phase of announcements on Tennessee’s review of a student-based public education funding strategy, today the Tennessee Department of Education announced the members of the Fiscal Responsibility Subcommittee. On Friday, October 8, Governor Lee called for a full review of the state’s funding formula for...
NASHVILLE, TN
Murfreesboro Post

Thirteen Rutherford County students receive Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee scholarships

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced that 13 students from Rutherford County have been awarded one of its college scholarships. The CFMT, a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, is awarding a total of $745,000 from 102 scholarship funds in Middle Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Oak Ridger

AT&T Foundation donates $10K to Roane State Foundation in support of student scholarships

The AT&T Foundation has donated $10,000 to Roane State Foundation. The grant will provide "last dollar" scholarships for minority and underserved students. “We are grateful to AT&T and its continued support of public higher education and our students, who will benefit greatly from the company’s generosity,” Chris Whaley, president of Roane State Community College, statd in a news release. “Our students have many financial needs aside from the cost of tuition and this support will help them on their path to higher education.”
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Ronya Faulkner Honored for Adoption Excellence

Nashville – The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services top training specialist has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the excellence of her service to the state’s children and families. Ronya Faulkner serves as the department’s director of Training and Professional Development, a role in...
NASHVILLE, TN
State Building Commission Meeting

The State Building Commission is normally scheduled to meet the second Thursday every month at 11:00 a.m. in Nashville, Tennessee, subject to having a quorum. NOTE: Pursuant to T.C.A. 8-44-108(c)(2), if a quorum of members is not physically present, the meeting may be conducted permitting participation of electronic or other means of communication.
NASHVILLE, TN
Gov. Lee Announces Key Appointments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee named key appointments to the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments and the 19th Judicial District. “It’s an honor to announce the appointment of these highly qualified Tennesseans, and I’m grateful for their commitment to our state,” said Gov. Lee. “I am confident they will serve with integrity and bring valuable experience to their respective roles.”
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Animal Health Division Names One Health Program Director

NASHVILLE – The Animal Health Division of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture announces Dr. Alexa McCourt, D.V.M. as director of the One Health program. One Health is a collaborative effort among veterinarians, physicians, environmental scientists, public health professionals, and others to address health challenges that affect people, animals, plants, and the environment. Dr. McCourt will oversee the department’s role in improving communication and outcomes for a variety of health concerns, including emerging infectious diseases, antibiotic resistance, and emergency preparedness.
NASHVILLE, TN
2021 Sue Ann Head Award Finalists and Recipient Announced

The Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation has announced three finalists and recipient of the third-annual Sue Ann Head Award for Excellence in Workers’ Compensation. The finalists were Deborah K. Powell, Workers’ Compensation Claims Team Lead, Sedgwick, Joyce “Joy” Baker, Risk Management Director, City of Johnson City, Tennessee, and Jody Barnes, RN Field Case Manager, Sedgwick.
ECONOMY
Lee, TDEC Announce $2 Million Loan for Athens Water Improvements

Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $2 million loan for the City of Athens to improve water infrastructure. The loan is one of four approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority, with a loan for the City...
ATHENS, TN
TWRA Announces Availability of Riparian Tree Plants Grants for Fiscal Year 2022

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces the availability of grant dollars to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, etc., with riparian tree planting projects. All seedlings must be purchased through the Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry. Tree planting season in Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nonprofit Organization Defrauds State of Grant Money

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Julia Armstrong, the former director of Phases, Inc. in Nashville, Tennessee. Phases, Inc. was a nonprofit organization that offered transitional housing and support for women in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. It also received grant funds from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (MHSAS) to support those efforts.
NASHVILLE, TN
Austin Peay State University swears in 18 new ROTC cadets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s Deputy Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jimmie Cole, swore in 18 of Austin Peay State University’s ROTC cadets during their military appreciation football game at Fortera Stadium on Nov. 6. During the halftime ceremony, Cole administered the oath to cadets who recently committed themselves to becoming officers...
NASHVILLE, TN
