TDOE, CMA Foundation, and Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation Announce Next Phase of the Tennessee: State of the Arts Program
Statewide Arts Education Network and Arts Education Landscape Study Opportunities Now Available for All Tennessee School Districts. Nashville, TN—The Tennessee Department of Education and the CMA Foundation, in partnership with Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, have announced the next phase of the Tennessee: State of the Arts program, including a statewide arts...www.tn.gov
Comments / 0