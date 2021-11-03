Asus Chromebook Flip CM3200 review

The Intel Alder Lake CPUs are almost here, and that means a new LGA1700 socket and the new Z690 chipset motherboards are coming too. While around 90 motherboards are hitting the global market for this launch, it’s unlikely that many of them will be able to keep up with the one in my hands today. ASUS is well known for its high-end gaming products, especially under its Republic of Gamers brand. However, when it comes to flagship performance, the ROG MAXIMUM Z690 EXTREME is sure to turn heads. It’s one of their most advanced and features packed motherboards to date, and while I can’t confirm the price just yet, I’m sure it’ll turn out to be one of the most expensive motherboards on the market too.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO