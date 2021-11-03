Shots In Arms For Kids 5 To 11

As a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 could be days away, D.C. officials announced their plan for vaccinating an entirely new population of residents. D.C. health officials announced Friday that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be available following the CDC’s expected approval. D.C. will receive 24,600 doses of the two-shot vaccine and will distribute the supply to over 60 health care centers in D.C. Next month, pop-up vaccination clinics at multiple locations throughout the District, as well as Children’s Hospital, will have dedicated sites for higher risk children. Patrick Ashley, a senior deputy director with D.C. Health, told the D.C. Council that parents or guardians must be present when a child’s shot is administered. More information can be found here.

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO