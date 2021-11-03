CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots In Arms For Kids 5 To 11

 6 days ago

The blankets are given...

okcfox.com

Cherokee Nation launches COVID-19 shots for kids

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KTUL) — "Some type of chocolate, with caramel and chocolate topping candy," said Mattie Nimmo. That is the type of ice cream that the 7-year-old will be getting after receiving her COVID-19 shot, an incentive and reward for braving the needle. "I’m excited that they're getting the shot,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
kdll.org

Peninsula kids get their first shots

Serena Bowen waits in the lobby of the Kenai Public Health Center with her dad Steve after getting her very first COVID-19 shot. She’s been doing homeschool with a small group of kids during the pandemic to mitigate the risk of getting the virus. Once things get back to normal, she’ll go back to school at Kaleidoscope School of Arts and Science.
Iola Register

Shipments of COVID shots for kids 5-11 on the way

WASHINGTON — Regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, a step that means kid-sized doses can begin shipping to health care providers across the country. Vials of the two-shot vaccine will be headed to pediatricians’ offices,...
KIDS
Washington City Paper

Weekend Rundown: The Kids Will Get Their Shot

As a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 could be days away, D.C. officials announced their plan for vaccinating an entirely new population of residents. D.C. health officials announced Friday that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be available following the CDC’s expected approval. D.C. will receive 24,600 doses of the two-shot vaccine and will distribute the supply to over 60 health care centers in D.C. Next month, pop-up vaccination clinics at multiple locations throughout the District, as well as Children’s Hospital, will have dedicated sites for higher risk children. Patrick Ashley, a senior deputy director with D.C. Health, told the D.C. Council that parents or guardians must be present when a child’s shot is administered. More information can be found here.
KIDS
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID Shots Now Available For Kids 5-11

Palm Beach County Pharmacies, Pediatricians Beginning To Accept Appointments BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021: Appointments are now available at CVS and Walgreens. Walgreens appointments start Saturday. CVS is now Sunday. Availability may increase during the day. Interested parents/guardians are encouraged to check both websites throughout the day. UPDATE: […] The article COVID Shots Now Available For Kids 5-11 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Memphis Flyer

State: Covid Shots for Kids Starts Thursday

The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Gate City

Kids’ turn arrives for COVID-19 shots

The U.S. enters a new phase in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children. (Nov. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4fbe56e6807a489090473b763c5e1901.
KIDS
Sandusky Register

Doctors urge parents to get shots for kids

SANDUSKY — With COVID-19 vaccination shots now approved for kids between 5 and 11, doctors in Ohio are urging parents to get the shots for their children. The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 shots, and the CDC announced Tuesday it also is recommending the vaccine for children.
SANDUSKY, OH
ABC 4

Pfizer shot approved for kids

Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. Utah's Most Accurate Forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy. What to know about child COVID-19 vaccines in Utah. Election. Red Cross. Drier conditions to stick around in Utah. Family mourns two killed in drunk driving crash; 2021 reaches deadliest year on Utah roads...
KIDS
theintelligencer.com

Illinois sets guidelines for young kids shots

SPRINGFIELD — State officials on Wednesday announced the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation for children ages 5 through 11 years to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. On Oct. 29, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency...
ILLINOIS STATE
WILX-TV

Parents working to get COVID shots for younger kids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parents across mid-Michigan are eager to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccine. After the CDC signed off for that age group Tuesday night, many spent Wednesday setting up appointments for their children, ages 5 to 11. The Ingham County Health Department said it’s starting to...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Daily Gate City

Kids receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in Harlem

Health care workers vaccinated children against COVID-19 Thursday morning at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem on the first day the shots are available for children ages 5 to 11 years old. (Nov. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
PUBLIC HEALTH
