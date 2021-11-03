Appeals Court Notes 'Clear Error' in 'KKK Hood' Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – “$3-milllion, and that’s a gift.”. That’s the figure The Cochrane Firm attorney Charles Tucker stated Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney may seek in what he’s calling a “wrongful termination attempt” by the city. He said he will await a response from the city, and Chief Brackney says “everything’s on the table” — including the city rolling back her termination — in terms of settlement. Tucker names former City Manager Chip Boyles, City Attorney Lisa Robertson, City Communications Director Brian Wheeler, and former Assistant Police Chief Jim Mooney leading the charge to defame her and besmirch her reputation.
