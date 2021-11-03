CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Appeals Court Notes 'Clear Error' in 'KKK Hood' Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

By Robert Stack
Law.com
 6 days ago

A Florida appeals court sided with an auto body shop on Wednesday, reversing a circuit court’s...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Ricci Tyrrell Sends Wrongful Death Suit Against Honeywell International to District Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey on behalf of Honeywell International and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death complaint Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Bonnie Cleaver and James Cleaver. The case is 2:21-cv-04921, Cleaver et al. v. Honeywell International, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

Lewis Brisbois Turns to Texas Appeals Court to Get Malpractice Suit Dismissed

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and two trial lawyers in Houston were sued by an opposing party in July. A judge denied the Lewis Brisbois defendants' motion to dismiss the professional negligence and breach of fiduciary duty suit. The firm has now filed an interlocutory appeal with the Beaumont appeals...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Law.com

Split Commonwealth Court Revives FOP's Suit Against Phila. DA Over 'Do Not Call' List of Allegedly Problematic Cops

A divided Commonwealth Court en banc panel has revived a lawsuit that the police union brought against Philadelphia and the city’s District Attorney’s Office, finding that police officers have a constitutional interest in being removed from a list of allegedly problematic officers who prosecutors believe are unfit to be called to testify at trial.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Law.com

'The Real Elephant in the Room': Debate Over Augusta Judicial Circuit Split Reaches Supreme Court of Georgia

Supreme Court of Georgia oral arguments consider constitutionality of the legislature's enactment of Senate Bill 9. Senate Bill 9 split Columbia County from Augusta Judicial Circuit, creating single-county Columbia Judicial Circuit months after first black DA elected to Augusta. Plaintiffs argue election of Augusta Judicial Circuit's first African American DA...
GEORGIA STATE
Law.com

Utah Supreme Court Kicks Lead Poisoning Case Back to District Court to Answer If Intentional-Injury Exception Can Apply to Occupational Disease Claims

An attorney representing a Utah man who contracted lead poisoning while working at an ammunition plant is preparing to file a petition for rehearing after the state Supreme Court remanded the case to the lower court to answer if the intentional-injury exception can apply to occupational disease claims. Layne Kay...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Waller
Law.com

Appeals Court Nixes Hanson Bridgett Legal Malpractice Suit

Sharon Scofield sued Hanson Bridgett for legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty and financial elder abuse. The Third District Court of Appeal said Scofield's claims were time-barred. The appellate decision affirms a ruling by the Sacramento County Superior Court. A state appellate court on Monday said a plaintiff missed her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox44news.com

Federal appeals court suspends federal vaccine mandate

A federal appeals court has temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4, or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Pa. Litigation Support Group's Trade Secrets Lawsuit Removed to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Stevens & Lee on Monday removed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit against Digital Evidence Group and former Magna Legal Services employee Kevin Cranford to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath; and Carpenter & Schumacher on behalf of Magna Legal Services, which accuses Cranford of violating a non-compete agreement and misappropriating confidential information in service of competitor Digital Evidence. The case is 2:21-cv-04927, Magna Legal Services, LLC v. Digital Evidence Group, LLC.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Wrongful Termination#Kkk
Law.com

Pa. Supreme Court Should Continue to Support ADR Efforts in Eviction Proceedings

In the past few months, multiple county courts have sought permission to utilize alternative dispute resolution (ADR) procedures in eviction proceedings, including procedures for collaborating with their county rental assistance provider. Thousands of households across the country remain at risk of eviction. Pennsylvania is no different. In Allegheny County, nearly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law.com

Oklahoma Supreme Court Tosses $465M Opioid Judgment

Tuesday's ruling is the second major win this month for Johnson & Johnson in public nuisance litigation over its opioids. One justice wrote a concurring opinion calling on Oklahoma's legislature to amend the law to avoid the 'newest fictional shape-shifting monster.'. A dissenting judge found the majority's view of Oklahoma's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Death Penalty, State Secrets Up Next at Supreme Court (PODCAST)

Expedited case on religious advisers in death chamber also on tap. It’s another big week of arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices will hear cases involving national security state secrets and religious rights of death-row inmates. Bloomberg Law “Cases and Controversies”podcast hosts Kimberly Robinson and Jordan Rubin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wina.com

Brackney threatens suit for “attempted wrongful termination”

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – “$3-milllion, and that’s a gift.”. That’s the figure The Cochrane Firm attorney Charles Tucker stated Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney may seek in what he’s calling a “wrongful termination attempt” by the city. He said he will await a response from the city, and Chief Brackney says “everything’s on the table” — including the city rolling back her termination — in terms of settlement. Tucker names former City Manager Chip Boyles, City Attorney Lisa Robertson, City Communications Director Brian Wheeler, and former Assistant Police Chief Jim Mooney leading the charge to defame her and besmirch her reputation.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Richmond.com

Toby Heytens confirmed for seat on federal appeals court

Virginia Solicitor General Toby J. Heytens was confirmed by the U.S. Senate late Monday for a seat on the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The powerful, low-profile court hears cases from Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina and is the last stop for all federal appeals from those states, except for the small handful that the U.S. Supreme Court accepts each year.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy