Foreign Policy

China tells US to stop suppressing Chinese students

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wednesday urged the United States to stop harassing and suppressing Chinese students and visiting scholars, so as to create a sound atmosphere for bilateral cultural exchanges and educational cooperation. Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press...

www.birminghamstar.com

William Garvin
5d ago

Unfortunately a lot of the students are Young Chinese military employees and their job really is to steal information and take it back to China. Unfortunately you don’t know who’s really here to learn and who’s really a Chinese spy and what damage are they going to do to our country.

J B
5d ago

since no Chinese citizen has any privacy rights and all invented property belongs to the leaders of the Party. this is classical government thievery.

james bagos
5d ago

Quit sending your citizens to steal our technology. If you’re people are so intelligent then develop it yourself

