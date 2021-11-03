CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Teri Hatcher Reunites With ‘Desperate Housewives’ Costar James Denton in New Hallmark Movie: ‘It Was So Great’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3Ugb_0clnL7qy00
Teri Hatcher and James Denton. Shutterstock (2)

Susan and Mike are back in action … sort of! Teri Hatcher couldn’t wait to work with former Desperate Housewives costar James Denton on Hallmark’s A Kiss Before Christmas.

“James is the producer of this movie,” the 56-year-old actress said during the Wednesday, November 3, episode of E! News’ Daily Pop. “And the whole thing started because he called me, and he was like, ‘I’m producing this movie. You probably don’t want to do it, but would you even consider reading it?’ I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? This sounds like the perfect way for us to reunite!'”

Fans previously watched Hatcher and Denton portray love interests (and eventual married couple) Susan Mayer and Mike Delfino, respectively, on Desperate Housewives for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012. Since the 58-year-old actor’s character Mike was killed off on the ABC show, Hatcher noted, “This was the only way we’re gonna get a reunion.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dk72g_0clnL7qy00
Teri Hatcher and James Denton in ‘Desperate Housewives.’ Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

While the Hallmark movie, which premieres later this month, isn’t as scandalous as the romance that played out between Susan and Mike on the drama, it will show how strong their real-life chemistry continues to be.

“I think one of the great things we brought was our history to this movie,” Hatcher explained. “We played this married couple that’s been married for a long time, that has teenage kids, and it just was natural. We didn’t have to do anything because we have this history, and it was so great.”

The Good Witch actor revealed that working with his former costar brought him back to the Mike Delfino days quickly.

“My character is much more interesting I hope in this, but I felt like Mike again,” Denton told the outlet. “I kind of fell back into being reserved, quiet. It was weird trying to fight those characters from those years.”

The one thing that is very different from Desperate Housewives, however, is the PDA level in the holiday film.

“A Hallmark bedroom scene is much different from a Housewives bedroom scene,” Denton joked, adding that Hatcher wore “long sleeves and long pants” in the Christmas movie.

Steamy moments aside, Hatcher promised that fans will get a real taste of the bond that she and Denton have in the upcoming film — even if they are now portraying Joyce and Ethan Holt.

“They are going to get everything they want,” the Supergirl alum said. “They are going to get the headbutting, the warm, gooey stuff. Yeah, they’re going to get everything they want.”

A Kiss Before Christmas premieres on Hallmark Channel Sunday, November 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Reality Star Trevor Jones Dead at 34

“Millionaire Matchmaker” alum Trevor Jones has died at the age of 34. Earlier this month, Jones died unexpectedly of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, his friends revealed on his GoFundMe page. According to MayoClinic.com, vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines or uterus to rupture.”. The page...
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Candace Cameron Bure & John Brotherton Tease Hallmark Movie ‘The Christmas Contest’

“Extra” spoke with Candace Cameron Bure and her “The Christmas Contest” co-star John Brotherton as they kicked off Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas. In the movie, Candace and John play “exes that become contestants in a Christmas contest.” She dished, “We didn’t end on good terms, so when we come back to compete against each other, it is quite competitive.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Denton
Person
Teri Hatcher
rolling out

Jordin Sparks to star in Hallmark Christmas movie

Actress and singer Jordin Sparks is gearing to spread some holiday cheer with the upcoming release of her Hallmark Channel film A Christmas Treasure, which will premiere on Nov. 7, 2021, on the network. Sparks is an executive producer of the movie along with her co-star Michael Xavier as their new project leads off Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas programming.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desperate Housewives#Hallmark#Abc#Pda
republic-online.com

Teri Hatcher: Desperate Housewives fans will love A Kiss Before Christmas

Teri Hatcher thinks 'Desperate Housewives' fans will love her new movie 'A Kiss Before Christmas'. The 56-year-old actress - who is known for her role as Susan Mayer on the hit TV series - is starring in the festive flick with her former 'Housewives' co-star James Denton and believes fans of the show will find it easy to relate to.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria would be up for revival series

Desperate Housewives came to an end almost a whole decade ago, but Eva Longoria has expressed her interest in a revival. In conversation with Radio Times, Longoria, who played Gabrielle Solis on the show, pointed out: "We ended the series with [Gaby] going off to start her own business. So I'd love to pick up and see like how she's grown that business.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Teri Hatcher to try standup comedy on Showtime

The Desperate Housewives alum will make her standup comedy debut, joining Carole Montgomery, Wendy Liebman, Monique Marvez, Leighann Lord and Marsha Warfield on Showtime comedy showcase Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age, the third series in the Funny Women of a Certain Age specials, premiering Nov. 24.
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

‘Christmas In Harmony’ Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

Hallmark Channel’s merry holiday season continues with the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, “Christmas In Harmony.” The film, starring Ashleigh Murray and Luke James, premieres Friday night. Hallmark fans are in for a treat, as this will be their first introduction to the film’s stars. Both Murray and James...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

TVLine Items: Teri Hatcher Comedy Special, Blacklist Casting and More

Teri Hatcher is taking a turn at stand-up: The Desperate Housewives vet is one of several comediennes featured in the Showtime comedy showcase Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age (which is the third in a series of specials). Airing Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 10/9c, the program marks Hatcher’s debut comedy special, and she can be glimpsed at the mic in the below promo. The actress is joined by comedy vets Carole Montgomery, Wendy Liebman, Monique Marvez, Leighann Lord and Marsha Warfield discussing “sex, dating and how they hilariously made it through the pandemic,” per the official synopsis. Ready for more...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Desperate Housewives' Alum Promises to Be First to Sign up For Potential Revival

If ABC is ever interested in reviving Desperate Housewives, the network is guaranteed to have at least one original star returning. Longoria, who starred as Gabrielle Solis during the show's entire run, recently said she would be the first person to sign up. Desperate Housewives was created by Marc Cherry and ran eight seasons, from 2004 to 2012.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Bruce Campbell and Peter Gallagher to Play Rock Stars in New Hallmark Christmas Movie

The Hallmark Channel continues to find new twists on the Christmas movie formula, and its latest movie literally rocks. Horror icon Bruce Campbell is joining forces with Grey's Anatomy and The O.C. star Peter Gallagher in One December Night to play a legendary rock duo that must put aside their differences to reunite for a television special and save a romance between their children. The new movie will debut on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10:01 p.m. ET.
MOVIES
extratv

First Pic! Usher & Jennifer Goicoechea Welcome Baby #2

Usher and his girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea welcomed their second child together. On Tuesday, Usher broke the news with a pic of their newborn. He wrote on Instagram, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy