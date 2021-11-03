CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Damara Holness pleads guilty to lying for COVID PPP loan

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of a Broward County congressional candidate has pleaded guilty to fraud....

wsvn.com

Comments / 27

D Quiney
5d ago

I'm a business owner of 5 years with documented IRS tax returns and I couldn't get a $10,000 PPP loan.....I say lock her up...these privileged people taking away from us REAL business owners who have employees who have families to support.

Reply(4)
21
Paula French Slack
5d ago

She should be held accountable and whatever the penalty is. She should absolutely spend time in jail. She broke the law!!!

Reply
6
John Obrien
4d ago

There is greed on both sides of the political front. Some people think it is okay to make money off something and have no intention of helping people. That is what these loans are for. She probably was never going to pay the money back.

Reply
4
