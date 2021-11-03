'Rust' camera crew member calls deadly shooting the result of a 'perfect storm'

(From Yahoo! News) Another crew member who was working on the film Rust is in hospital, where doctors are fighting to save his arm following a spider bite. Jason Miller, a lamp operator and pipe rigger, was working to wind down production of the film after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot dead by Alec Baldwin on 21 October. According to a Just Giving page, Mr Miller was on the site of the Rust production in New Mexico when he was bitten by a brown recluse spider – a venomous spider that is native to North America. Within days, he experienced severe symptoms including necrosis of his arm and sepsis.

