On October 29, Jeon Somi held an online media showcase for the release of her first solo full album, “XOXO.”. Jeon Somi returned with “XOXO” just three months after releasing the single “DUMB DUMB.” She said, “I’m really excited. I’m really excited to think that the music that only I was able to listen to is finally out for fans to listen to as well. This is the first time that I did a comeback in three months, so it still doesn’t feel real. But since it’s an album release, I’m more excited for people to hear the diverse tracks as fast as possible.”

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO