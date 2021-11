I encourage and invite people in the Fremont area to sign the Medical Marijuana petitions to successfully get this initiative to the general election in 2022. Nearly 200,000 Nebraskans signed the petition for the 2020 initiative but unfortunately, that effort was thwarted in the Nebraska Supreme Court and we as citizens were unable to hold an up or down vote on the subject. Adjustments have been made to the language on the petitions and we are confident we can get this to the finish line with the help of the voting public.

FREMONT, NE ・ 10 DAYS AGO