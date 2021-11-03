CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris' symptoms: He's doing OK, not great

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uboQH_0clnJi1E00

Kyle Neubeck: Rivers doesn’t go into detail on Tobias Harris’ situation but says, “He’s doing okay, not great.” Says he’s not one of the guys who have contracted COVID with little-to-no symptoms

Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers on the @Philadelphia 76ers going 4-0 on this four-game homestand:

“It was huge. We talked about it after the New York game: We have a four game home stretch, we need to win them all.” – 9:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers said his team said after the loss in New York that the team emphasized how important it was to go 4-0 on this home stand and they were able to do so #Sixers – 9:35 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

This is another nice win for the Sixers without Tobias Harris (and Ben Simmons) against the Bulls. This week looked like it would be a lot different before tipoff Monday with no Embiid and Harris likely out until late next week. Instead, Philly gets two wins in a row. – 9:23 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Oh wow, that looks like an incredible block by Joel Embiid. Doc Rivers will challenge the foul call there. Embiid just made a huge defensive play. #Sixers – 9:19 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers calls timeout after the Bulls closed the gap to four points (87-83). Bulls we’re on a 14-3 run. pic.twitter.com/2Zy7SDjnmJ – 8:57 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Damn skippy Doc Rivers was answering more Ben Simmons questions on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Billy Donovan has had as distraction-free an NBA career as a coach can have. Here’s why …

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 8:17 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

76ers coach Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris, out with COVID: “He’s doing OK but not great, honestly. … It hit him for sure. A lot of guys have had this and they are mad, like ‘what the hell, I’m fine.’ Tobias is not in that category right now, I can tell you that.” – 7:45 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Pretty much everyone who has stepped on the floor has made a contribution so far for the Sixers, who are up on the Bulls 29-19 after 1, despite Tobias Harris (protocols), Danny Green (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (long-term sitch) all out of the lineup. Seth Curry with 9 leads way. – 7:32 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Pregame updates on Tobias Harris, Danny Green and Shake Milton:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 6:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

The 76ers are without Danny Green and Tobias Harris tonight against Chicago. Harris is obviously out against Detroit tomorrow, but looks like Green could be, too. – 6:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz are starting tonight in place of Tobias Harris and Danny Green #Sixers – 6:32 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Doc Rivers coached Tony Bradley for 20 games in 20-21, including Bradley’s big game vs. Bulls. Said he’s one of those players who knows his role, buys into it.

Rivers: “Tony is just a pro, man. On time. Great guy. Great teammate. Great locker room guy. He’s one of my favorites” – 6:03 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers gives health updates on both Tobias Harris and Danny Green moving forward #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/03/doc… via @SixersWire – 5:58 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris, who is COVID positive: “He’s doing OK but not great, honestly. That’s the most I’m gonna say about it. But it hit him, for sure. A lot of guys have had this and they are mad like, ‘What the hell? I’m fine.’ Tobias is not in that category right now.” – 5:40 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris, who has COVID-19: “He’s doing okay, but not great honestly… Yeah, it hit him for sure. A lot of guys have had this and they are mad like, ‘What the hell? I’m fine.’ Tobias is not in that category right now, I can tell you that.” – 5:36 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Shake Milton is no longer on a minutes restriction, although head coach Doc Rivers cautioned that he is still “on a lungs restriction” as he works himself back into shape. Milton sprained his ankle in camp and missed the first few games. – 5:29 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Rivers did add that Tobias Harris isn’t exactly feeling great after testing positive for COVID #Sixers – 5:29 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says that Shake Milton is no longer on a minutes restriction #Sixers – 5:28 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says Shake Milton is on a “lungs restriction” now #Sixers – 5:28 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Doc Rivers on how long Danny Green (hamstring) will be out: “My guess is at least a couple of games. At least.” – 5:24 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers: Guess is Danny Green (left hamstring) will miss at least a couple of games. – 5:23 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers guesses that Danny Green will miss a couple of games #Sixers – 5:23 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says Danny Green will be out at least a couple of games #Sixers – 5:23 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sources: Sixers’ Tobias Harris tests positive for COVID-19 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:14 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers PF Tobias Harris received a positive COVID-19 test, according to sources. He will miss at least 10 days. This is sad for the vaccinated player, who took all the proper precautions to remain safe. – 12:21 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Cleveland’s Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss several games due to health and safety protocols.

Around NBA, Markkanen, Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris have entered protocols this week. – 12:00 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers’ Tobias Harris and Danny Green might face extended absences inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:55 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers’ Tobias Harris and Danny Green might face extended absences inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:39 PM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

Danny Green (hamstring) and Tobias Harris (health & safety protocols) are out for the Sixers Bulls game tomorrow, sources tell ESPN. – 7:51 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: Tobias Harris to miss a 2nd #Sixers game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols: https://t.co/LAng4czjBP pic.twitter.com/kqoLsCH8O4 – 6:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZ1Cv_0clnJi1E00

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring) are listed as out for tomorrow’s game against Chicago. – 6:12 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers PF Tobias Harris will miss Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls due to being in the NBA Health and Safety protocols. – 5:52 PM

Yaron Weitzman: Steve Nash asked about the potential of NYC vaccine mandate changing and whether the team would welcome Kyrie back: “I might be speaking out of turn, but I think if the mandate changes he’d be welcomed back for sure.” -via Twitter @YaronWeitzman / November 3, 2021

Noah Levick: Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris is “not great.” Rivers: “A lot of guys have had this and are like, I’m fine. Tobias is not like that.” -via Twitter @NoahLevick / November 3, 2021

Kristian Winfield: Governor announces that if you get vaccinated at the Barclays Center/Modells site, you get 2 free tickets to see a Nets home game or another event at Barclays Center. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / November 2, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Harris 'not great' after entering health and safety protocols, Rivers says

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers provided an update ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls on Tobias Harris, who entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Monday. Rivers essentially confirmed Harris tested positive for COVID-19, as The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported earlier Wednesday. “He’s doing OK but not great, honestly,”...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Seth Curry
chatsports.com

Tobias Harris out vs. Blazers due to health and safety protocols

Tobias Harris is out for the Sixers’ Monday night game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Furkan Korkmaz will start in Harris’s place. Harris was on the floor warming up ahead of the game, so this is only a late development before tip-off. No...
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Doc Rivers compares Joel Embiid to Tom Brady as big man's assist numbers are up early on this season

With Ben Simmons on the sideline to start the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have needed other players to step up when it comes to generating open opportunities for their teammates, and early on Joel Embiid has done just that. Through three games, Embiid has 15 assists, which is an average of five per game -- a number that represents a significant increase for Embiid.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Philadelphia#Bulls#Philly
Delaware County Daily Times

Sixers Notebook: Doc Rivers says he’ll start shuffling his lineup

PHILADELPHIA — For the fifth time in as many games Thursday, the 76ers started the same lineup. Though the familiar cast of Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey in place of absent Ben Simmons helped provide a 110-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons, Doc Rivers is not convinced he has any unbreakable units.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Tobias Harris tests positive for COVID-19

Tobias Harris has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least 10 games. Harris was vaccinated against coronavirus. ANALYSIS: Harris was already in the health and safety protocols, but now it is known he has tested positive for COVID-19 as well. Thankfully, Harris is vaccinated, which should lead to...
NBA
RealGM

Tobias Harris Enters NBA's COVID-19 Protocols

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has entered the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. Harris expected to miss at least 10 days and several games. Harris has been the Sixers second-best player behind Joel Embiid this season. He's averaged 19.8 points on 54.3% shooting and a career-best 9.0 rebounds per contest, through Philadelphia's first six games.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
CBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris expected to miss several games due to NBA's health and safety protocols, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers just can't seem to catch a break. Aside from the Ben Simmons situation, which is no closer to being resolved despite the All-Defensive guard's return to the team, the team had a scare with franchise centerpiece Joel Embiid, who has been dealing with knee issues all season. After having an MRI -- which came back clean -- Embiid is expected to miss the Sixers game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and now it appears they'll be shorthanded even further.
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Confirms Joel Embiid's Absence vs. Blazers is Not Injury-Related

Going into Monday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Philadelphia 76ers' injury report looked noticeably different on Sunday night. For the first time since the second matchup of the season, Sixers center Joel Embiid was not listed as questionable due to knee soreness. Embiid entered the 2021-2022 season...
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Discusses Tobias Harris' Recipe for Success vs. Hawks

Less is more sometimes for Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. Doc Rivers preached a similar message last season when he joined the Sixers' organization after spending seven seasons as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. Prior to joining the 76ers during the 2018-2019 season, Harris played under Rivers...
NBA
All 76ers

Tobias Harris Ruled Out for Monday's Matchup vs. Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss a couple of players on Monday night when they face Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Leading up to the matchup, the Sixers ruled out point guard Ben Simmons and two-way guard Grant Riller, as expected. In addition, Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris is producing regardless of analytics

Through the first six games of the 2021-22 NBA season, Tobias Harris is playing really well for the Philadelphia 76ers… or is he?. On one hand, he’s averaging 19.4 points per game, which is right on par with his Sixers career average, to go along with 4.2 assists, and 8.6 rebounds per game. While his 3 point shooting percentage is only at 30 percent, he’s at least taking four shots from beyond the arc per game, up .6 from last season, and his overall field goal percentage is the highest its ever game at 51.9, with the potential for it to only get better with an increased frequency of shots around the hoop.
NBA
inquirer.com

Best and worst of Sixers-Hawks, including Tobias Harris’ 2nd 20-10 game and Matisse Thybulle’s D

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 122-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Best performance: This was an easy one. Tobias Harris gets this on a night he finished with a game-high 22 points to go with Sixer highs of 11 rebounds and four assists. This marked the power forward’s second 20-10 game of the season. Nine of Harris’ points came in the second quarter when he made 3 of 4 shots. He shot 9-for-13 on the night.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy