Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris' symptoms: He's doing OK, not great

Kyle Neubeck: Rivers doesn’t go into detail on Tobias Harris’ situation but says, “He’s doing okay, not great.” Says he’s not one of the guys who have contracted COVID with little-to-no symptoms

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers on the @Philadelphia 76ers going 4-0 on this four-game homestand:

“It was huge. We talked about it after the New York game: We have a four game home stretch, we need to win them all.” – 9:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

This is another nice win for the Sixers without Tobias Harris (and Ben Simmons) against the Bulls. This week looked like it would be a lot different before tipoff Monday with no Embiid and Harris likely out until late next week. Instead, Philly gets two wins in a row. – 9:23 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Oh wow, that looks like an incredible block by Joel Embiid. Doc Rivers will challenge the foul call there. Embiid just made a huge defensive play. #Sixers – 9:19 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers calls timeout after the Bulls closed the gap to four points (87-83). Bulls we’re on a 14-3 run. pic.twitter.com/2Zy7SDjnmJ – 8:57 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Damn skippy Doc Rivers was answering more Ben Simmons questions on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Billy Donovan has had as distraction-free an NBA career as a coach can have. Here’s why …

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

76ers coach Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris, out with COVID: “He’s doing OK but not great, honestly. … It hit him for sure. A lot of guys have had this and they are mad, like ‘what the hell, I’m fine.’ Tobias is not in that category right now, I can tell you that.” – 7:45 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Pretty much everyone who has stepped on the floor has made a contribution so far for the Sixers, who are up on the Bulls 29-19 after 1, despite Tobias Harris (protocols), Danny Green (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (long-term sitch) all out of the lineup. Seth Curry with 9 leads way. – 7:32 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Pregame updates on Tobias Harris, Danny Green and Shake Milton:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 6:36 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Doc Rivers coached Tony Bradley for 20 games in 20-21, including Bradley’s big game vs. Bulls. Said he’s one of those players who knows his role, buys into it.

Rivers: “Tony is just a pro, man. On time. Great guy. Great teammate. Great locker room guy. He’s one of my favorites” – 6:03 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers gives health updates on both Tobias Harris and Danny Green moving forward #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/03/doc… via @SixersWire – 5:58 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris, who is COVID positive: “He’s doing OK but not great, honestly. That’s the most I’m gonna say about it. But it hit him, for sure. A lot of guys have had this and they are mad like, ‘What the hell? I’m fine.’ Tobias is not in that category right now.” – 5:40 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc Rivers on Tobias Harris, who has COVID-19: “He’s doing okay, but not great honestly… Yeah, it hit him for sure. A lot of guys have had this and they are mad like, ‘What the hell? I’m fine.’ Tobias is not in that category right now, I can tell you that.” – 5:36 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Shake Milton is no longer on a minutes restriction, although head coach Doc Rivers cautioned that he is still “on a lungs restriction” as he works himself back into shape. Milton sprained his ankle in camp and missed the first few games. – 5:29 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Doc Rivers on how long Danny Green (hamstring) will be out: “My guess is at least a couple of games. At least.” – 5:24 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sources: Sixers’ Tobias Harris tests positive for COVID-19 inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 2:14 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers PF Tobias Harris received a positive COVID-19 test, according to sources. He will miss at least 10 days. This is sad for the vaccinated player, who took all the proper precautions to remain safe. – 12:21 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Cleveland’s Lauri Markkanen is expected to miss several games due to health and safety protocols.

Around NBA, Markkanen, Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris have entered protocols this week. – 12:00 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

Danny Green (hamstring) and Tobias Harris (health & safety protocols) are out for the Sixers Bulls game tomorrow, sources tell ESPN. – 7:51 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Yaron Weitzman: Steve Nash asked about the potential of NYC vaccine mandate changing and whether the team would welcome Kyrie back: “I might be speaking out of turn, but I think if the mandate changes he’d be welcomed back for sure.” -via Twitter @YaronWeitzman / November 3, 2021

Noah Levick: Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris is “not great.” Rivers: “A lot of guys have had this and are like, I’m fine. Tobias is not like that.” -via Twitter @NoahLevick / November 3, 2021

Kristian Winfield: Governor announces that if you get vaccinated at the Barclays Center/Modells site, you get 2 free tickets to see a Nets home game or another event at Barclays Center. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / November 2, 2021