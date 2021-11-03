“Halloween Kills” itself in its new sequel

It feels like it’s been a while, and it probably has, since Super Troopers 2 came out, but the guys from Broken Lizard are far from done despite their foray to the small screen for Tacoma FD. It sounds as though they might have one project on the line at the moment before thinking about sequels to Super Troopers and even to Beerfest, which would be l kinds of cool since the end of Beerfest featured a short spot with Willie Nelson and the guys heading into another competition that could give birth to Potfest, which opens up all kinds of ideas. There’s no way of knowing how Super Troopers 3 would turn out at this point since it would likely see the guys returning to their jobs as American police officers seeing how the second movie ended, but it does feel fair to say that they’d be every bit as hilarious since the second movie was different in a few ways but was a return to the hilarity that Broken Lizard has been known for over the years. As far as when any of these movies are bound to hit theaters it’s tough to say since nothing is fully set at the moment and it’s likely that it will take some time to get everything in order.

