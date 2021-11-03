CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Halloween Kills” itself in its new sequel

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Gordon Green’s “Halloween Kills” is the newest blood-soaked-mess of a movie in the reboot franchise of the 1978 horror classic “Halloween.” This movie leaves me wondering what went wrong after an enjoyable prequel. “Halloween Kills” hands the scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis a backseat role as the story...

Fans might know filmmaker David Gordon Green for his comedic sensibilities, but his work on both 2018's Halloween and this year's Halloween Kills proves that he can restrain his humor to deliver brutal and unsettling stories, with Green recently noting that the tone of the upcoming Halloween Ends will once again provide audiences with something they aren't expecting. The filmmaker also pointed out that, while his previous two films tried to honor the work of original Halloween director John Carpenter, that the upcoming film will manage to pay its respects to many corners of Carpenter's legacy. Halloween Ends is currently slated to hit theaters on October 14, 2022.
The reigning queen of Halloween has truly outdone herself this year. One year after releasing a short horror film in lieu of her annual Heidi Halloween party, Heidi Klum has created an even more gory and gruesome sequel (warning: the extremely gory clip, below, is not safe for work) in which she stars opposite her four children: Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 12.
The 'Germany's Next Top Model' host teases that in some scenes from her original Halloween short film, pieces of her body 'fall off' which make the movie 'quite nasty.'. AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum has released a sequel to her original gory Halloween film called "Klum's Day". In the short movie, which featured her kids, the "America's Got Talent" judge returned as a mummy.
Illinois State
Years ago, a six-year-old boy brutally murdered his older sister on Halloween night. More than 40 years later, he was set loose once again in the sleepy town of Haddonfield after escaping from a fiery death trap. With victims succumbing to his evil, it seems that it’s only up to his counterpart Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her family to put a stop to this boogeyman once and for all.
Comcast has announced today that Halloween Kills was Peacock’s best non-live premiere to date. Considering that Halloween Kills is the first blockbuster to stream at Peacock on release, the result is not exactly a surprise. However, with Halloween Kills being deemed a success by Comcast, we can expect more movies to stream at Peacock simultaneously as they hit theaters.
It’s Halloween night in the town of Haddonfield, Ill., and a killer is on the loose. While children scurry from door to door with hopes of collecting treats, death awaits them in the form of the murderous villain Michael Myers, back from the dead for another brutal round of bloody carnage. This time, however, Haddonfield fights back.
Halloween Kills doesn’t hide the ball (or the knife); the main attraction is right there in the title, and it never gets much deeper than that. The film picks up right where 2018’s Halloween left off: with Michael Myers trapped in a burning basement and three generations of Strode women riding into their own version of a sunset in the back of a pickup. However, surprise surprise, Michael escapes, tearing (literally) through a squad of first responders in the process. As Michael carves a path of terror and death toward his childhood home, Haddonfield residents, including survivors from Michael’s first rampage 40 years ago, decide enough is enough and try to fight back.
I adore slasher sequels that are a continuation of “the night of” seen in the original film, sequels that begin where the original film ended, which further reinforces that the killer’s rampage shows little indication of slowing. There’s an immediacy to the pacing that supercharges it. Whereas the original film...
Michael Myers’ adventures in murdering babysitters have certainly changed since his silent and disturbing introduction in 1978. While John Carpenter introduced us to a more subdued yet equally terrifying Shape in his first film, the series would soon transform the white-masked menace into something more. Myers went from a shadow, lurking amongst the town of Haddonfield, strangling and slicing promiscuous teens– to a creatively ruthless and unstoppable killer, hellbent on creating carnage wherever he goes.
Jamie Lee Curtis may be the face of the Halloween franchise, but for true fans, Nancy Stephens is nearly as iconic. As Marion, the nurse who works alongside Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) in the original Halloween and Halloween II, the now-72-year-old actress activist was among the first to encounter an escaped Michael Myers on a stormy night outside a mental asylum. Back then, she lived to tell the tale—but in 1998, Michael finally caught up to her in the memorable opening sequence to Halloween: H20, when her chain-smoking, wisecracking character finally had a fateful encounter with his butcher knife.
The middle portion of this countdown will likely be considered the most controversial by Halloween enthusiasts and horror fans in general. The list may have already rubbed many the wrong way due to the placement of 1998s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. As stated previously, none of the Halloween films...
ALEX WEST returns with the latest in SYMPATHY FOR THE SEQUEL to gush about HALLOWEEN: THE CURSE OF MICHAEL MYERS a.k.a. HALLOWEEN 6! Find out why Alex loves this entry in the franchise and even goes as far as to call it her, gulp, favourite in the series, nonsensical plot be damned! Episode contains Halloween 6 swag and a special appearance from Michael!
Halloween Kills is the sequel to Halloween (2018) and the 12th installment in the Halloween franchise as a whole. After the success of Halloween (2018), does the sequel follow in its footsteps or stumble along the way? Time to find out. Story. Halloween Kills (HK) is not a good movie...
It feels like it’s been a while, and it probably has, since Super Troopers 2 came out, but the guys from Broken Lizard are far from done despite their foray to the small screen for Tacoma FD. It sounds as though they might have one project on the line at the moment before thinking about sequels to Super Troopers and even to Beerfest, which would be l kinds of cool since the end of Beerfest featured a short spot with Willie Nelson and the guys heading into another competition that could give birth to Potfest, which opens up all kinds of ideas. There’s no way of knowing how Super Troopers 3 would turn out at this point since it would likely see the guys returning to their jobs as American police officers seeing how the second movie ended, but it does feel fair to say that they’d be every bit as hilarious since the second movie was different in a few ways but was a return to the hilarity that Broken Lizard has been known for over the years. As far as when any of these movies are bound to hit theaters it’s tough to say since nothing is fully set at the moment and it’s likely that it will take some time to get everything in order.
Crunchyroll has spent the past several years diving into creating original anime series including the likes of The God of High School, Fena: Pirate Princess, Tower of God, and many others. With the series High Guardian Spice, the streaming service has given fans an entirely new story with a unique aesthetic from creator Raye Rodriguez which follows a group of four warriors training to become guardians of their fair city. With the spooky season now in full swing, the animated series has shared exclusive new images of their Halloween Special.
COMICS
There has been a lot of buzz after almost three decades on The Young And The Restless that Nick, aka Joshua Morrow, is leaving the show. The daytime drama has aired an episode entitled Nick Says Goodbye, sparking rumours the character could be leaving the show for good. The rumours...
