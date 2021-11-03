CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Genshin Impact' Thoma debuts and Hu Tao comes back in new banner

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Two new banners came out for Genshin Impact on Wednesday, and with them comes the return of a fan-favorite character, along with a fresh new face and plenty of sharp-as-steel weapons.

First up is the Moment of Bloom banner, which contains Thoma, a pyro character fond of pointy polearms, finally making his debut along with returning character Hu Tao, another pyro-type character that’s adept with polearms. It seems the duo has similar tastes and interests, eh?

Secondly, there’s the Epitome Invocation banner, which comes with a chance increase to drop characters like Sayu, a claymore-wielding anemo-type, and Diona, a bow using cryo-type.

Take a look at Thoma’s Crimson Armor of Loyalty trailer for yourself below.

There are also some 5-star weapons for some of these characters available in both banners. Maybe take a look at our breakdown of Genshin Impact’s best DPS characters, equipment and artifact sets if you need a hand figuring all this out.

At least half the appeal of Genshin Impact is its characters, and luckily we’ve got an extensive breakdown for most of them. It includes ages, heights, birthdays and backstories for the cast. Best to know at least a little history of whoever you choose to run around Teyvat with, right? I think so, anyway.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

ClutchPoints

Should you pull for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact? Is Hu Tao worth it?

Following the second rerun of Childe, comes one of the most anticipated character reruns since her release: Hu Tao. It seems as though miHoYo doesn’t care about re-releasing characters according to their release order, as she arrives next banner ahead of Albedo and Ganyu. The reason why she’s incredibly sought-after is her phenomenal DPS, which makes her one of the top meta characters in the game. her DPS comes at a cost, however, and players who aren’t mechanically skilled might have trouble using her. If you’re still trying to decide whether to pull for our resident prankster or not, this article will be your guide.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Hu Tao Will Return in Genshin Impact 2.2 Phase II

MiHoYo has revealed information on the upcoming Hu Tao re-run banner, as well as the new weapon banner for Genshin Impact Version 2.2. After the current Childe banner ends, Hu Tao, Staff of Homa, and Elegy for the End will appear as five-stars. Both banners will run from November 2 to November 23, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Genshin Impact Thoma: Blazing Defense Character Demo

MiHoYo have released a new trailer showing off Thoma, the next character being added to their gacha action-RPG, Genshin Impact. Originally from Mondstadt, Thoma traveled to the island nation of Inazuma. There he became a retainer and close friend of Kamisato Ayaka. Officially, he is merely a servant and housekeeper for the Kamisato Clan, but in reality he is often sent to discretely handle delicate situations for Ayaka and the Yashiro Commission.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glhf
Inverse

Genshin Impact Thoma build takes advantage of his powerful Pyro shields

Thoma is a man of many talents. Genshin Impact's newest four-star serves as the Kamisato clan's caretaker, haggling for groceries at the market, and just generally being the perfect househusband. He’s also handy with a polearm, whacking enemies, and incinerating them with his flaming attacks. For a Pyro character, Thoma’s...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

What is the Best Diona Build in Genshin Impact?

Diona, the tiny bartender of Cat's Tail, is featured in the second banner of Genshin Impact 2.2, Moment of Bloom. This supporting character has the perks of healing and providing shields at the same time, making for a great pug and play character. Here's our ultimate guide to reaching Diona's...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Genshin Impact Hu Tao Music Video EP and Stickers Shared

Hu Tao is about to return in Genshin Impact, and miHoYo is hyping up her rerun banner with an EP music video and digital stickers. The video is out on YouTube now. People can also “collect” three stickers of her. First, here’s the Hu Tao music video. It features Hu...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Genshin Impact Thoma Gameplay Video Demonstrates Support Skills

MiHoYo has released the latest Genshin Impact gameplay video, which showcases the support skills Thoma can provide. Thoma will appear in Genshin Impact as a Pyro polearm user. However, he will be able to provide more than just quick bursts of damage for the player’s party. Utilizing Thoma’s skills will allow for players to create defensive barriers to defend Thoma, and other party members.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Genshin Impact: Thoma Guide to Ascension, Talents, Bosses, Builds

Thoma is the newest four-star character to arrive in Genshin Impact. He’s on Hu Tao’s first re-run banner, and will be entering the normal Wish pool after his rate-up feature. A fast fan favorite, Thoma is a powerful support unit that can offer solid defenses when built properly. Our Thoma guide will help you with just that, complete with Builds, material locations and Boss info.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Genshin Impact Reveals New Character, Thoma: Crimson Armor of Loyalty

Genshin Impact has revealed a new character Thoma: Crimson Armor of Loyalty. Thoma is a "fixer" from Mondstadt who now lives in Inazuma. He is a pyro polearm wielder who is part of the Kamisato Clan, but currently has a position doing odd jobs and handling problems for the Yashiro Commission. According to his lore video, he faced a lot of discrimination upon coming to work in Inazuma. However, he has managed to work past that, and carve out a place and reputation for himself.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact fan creates own K-pop group featuring Ganyu and Hu Tao

Following on from the success of League of Legends’ very own virtual K-pop–inspired girl group, K/DA, one talented Genshin Impact fan has created their own idol group with some of the game’s most popular characters. While miHoYo has yet to officially make their own Genshin Impact girl band, that hasn’t...
MUSIC
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact & Animal Crossing: New Horizons collide with stunning in-game costumes

Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s 2.0 update is well underway, and one talented player has celebrated the launch with their Genshin Impact-inspired outfits. From Pokemon-themed islands to faithful recreations of iconic TV openings, Animal Crossing: New Horizon fans are always finding new ways to incorporate their favorite media into the game. However, the latest crossover content that is catching the attention of fans is that of blehberries’ highly detailed Genshin Impact costumes.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Genshin Impact: Best 3-Star Weapons in the game

Genshin Impact has a large variety of weapons that suit different situations. Typically, most players would want to opt for a 4-star or 5-star weapon, as they have stronger stats and passives. Unfortunately, with the way gacha gaming is, there are times where you’ll need to opt for a weaker choice.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Genshin Impact: All Anemo Characters Ranked

Genshin Impact’s characters are divided into a certain element, and each character therein has a varying degree of usefulness. It’s great to have characters from different elements to diversify your teams and your elemental reactions, so it’s important to know which characters from each element are worth it. The Anemo...
VIDEO GAMES
Redorbit.com

How to Complete the Sakura Arborism Quest in Genshin Impact

Another quest that did not appear in our quest journal is this. For us to unlock this quest we will need to travel far. If you’re near Kannazuka, an area between Tatarasuna and Kujou Encampment, then you are in for a treat. Search the area to find Miyuki, a shrine...
VIDEO GAMES
