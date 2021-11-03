CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Many ways to go ‘green’ in the kitchen

By Lori Zanteson
The Beacon Newspapers
The Beacon Newspapers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iUdp_0clnJ9PA00

We all want to do our part to protect our precious Mother Earth. But with such overwhelming issues — climate change, pollution, sustainability — it might seem like there’s no way one person could make an impact.

Something as simple and routine as getting food on the table can have a big impact in lightening your environmental footprint. The foods you eat, the way you prepare them, and the way you clean up affect the environment in many ways, from energy use to greenhouse gas emissions. Over time, they accumulate as either healing or harmful contributions.

Here are some ways to keep your kitchen practices on the healing side that happen to be as healthy for you as they are for the planet.

Cut food waste

Consumers are responsible for two-thirds of food waste in this country. Food waste produces greenhouse gasses, causes water waste, and takes up valuable land resources — all are threats to the environment and our health. Small steps can make big changes.

Shop savvy. Stocking the fridge with fresh, nutritious whole fruits and vegetables is a clear sign of our intention to follow a healthy dietary pattern. We all know that sometimes the beautiful produce we couldn’t resist at the market ends up looking unrecognizable at the bottom of the crisper drawer, destined for the trash bin and then the landfill.

Planning meals before heading to the market can help minimize food waste. Buy only what you’ll use and stock your pantry with items with longer storage time — canned vegetables, dried beans and pastas, root vegetables, frozen foods — to help fill out your meals.

Pass on packaging. Avoid buying foods in unnecessary and excessive wrappings, containers and packages, most of which end up in landfills. Even a quarter of recyclable materials never see new life. Skip single-use disposables and go with reusable plates, cutlery, straws and napkins.

Eat seed to stem. Use every part of vegetables and fruits whenever you can. Unless your dish relies on visually perfect produce, cut, dice, chop or puree the whole thing. Nobody will know the difference, nothing will go to waste, and you’ll enjoy the added nutrients of parts like peels and skins that are so often tossed.

When your greens are getting slimy, use them to make stock, pesto, dressings and smoothies. If they’re beyond saving, composting is the next best option.

Go local. Whether you grow some of your food in a backyard or community garden, purchase it from the neighborhood farmers market, or shop seasonally, you’re minimizing the miles your food travels, which means fewer greenhouse gas emissions in the form of carbon dioxide.

These foods are also more likely to be organic, which reduces pesticides in the environment and in your home. Local food can be fresher, healthier and cheaper.

Watch water use. The kitchen plays a significant role in the 88 gallons of household water Americans use each day.

There are some common water guzzlers that are quick-fixes, such as fixing leaky faucets and not letting the faucet run when rinsing produce, washing hands or cleaning the sink.

Rather than wash dishes by hand, save water by running a full dishwasher of dishes. Catch water that is coming to temperature in a bucket, and use pasta cooking water or soaking water from dried beans to water plants in the house or garden.

Conserve energy. Appliances use the bulk of energy in the kitchen. Using less electricity reduces greenhouse gas emissions, lowering our carbon footprint. Newer appliances are more energy efficient than older models, but there are ways to save electricity in the kitchen even with older models.

Keep the fridge between 37 and 40 degrees F and the freezer at 5 degrees (0 degrees for a stand-alone) for highest efficiency. And don’t overcrowd it, as this interferes with air circulation.

Consider using a toaster oven or microwave for smaller dishes, and utilize lids when cooking on the stovetop to avoid wasting heat.

Get even more efficient by using an instant pot, pressure cooker and slow cooker whenever possible. They are far more energy efficient than other cooking appliances. The instant pot, for example, saves up to 70% of the electricity used by ovens, stove and steamers.

It’s empowering to know how small, simple changes in everyday kitchen practices can have such a positive impact at home, on us, and on our beautiful planet.

Reprinted with permission from Environmental Nutrition, a monthly publication of Belvoir Media Group, LLC, 1-800-829-5384, EnvironmentalNutrition.com.

© 2021 Belvoir Media Group. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eye On Annapolis

The Best Way to Go Organic

The best way to go organic is with an all-encompassing approach that uses sustainable practices for your home, workplace, school, or wherever you may be on any given day. You can continue to use some of the items you’ve always purchased, but make sure they are organic. This should be easy, but it isn’t always. This article will discuss how to go organic to be sustainable and not harmful to the environment with information by Amanda Jo of Organic Bunny. We’ll cover organic food, natural pest control, eco-friendly cleaners, and Organic Makeup.
LIFESTYLE
agnetwest.com

Best Ways to Grow Different Green Bean Varieties

How to grow different green bean varieties. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Green beans thrive in fertile, well-drained soil with at least eight hours of sun per day. Spacing depends on what type of beans you plant: as a general rule, leave 4 to 6 inches between bush beans, and 6 to 8 inches between vining or pole beans.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Water Waste#Running Water#Food Storage#Pesticides#Food Drink
Food Network

Is Air Frying Healthy?

It may seem as though everyone you know has jumped on the air fryer bandwagon — and for good reason. This trend has been around since 2010 with the major appeal of faster, easier recipes that taste “just as good” as their deep-fried counterparts. While many have come a long way from air frying French fries, the basic idea that anything made in the air fryer must be healthy persists. We hate to be the ones to say it, but just because you air fry French fries, doesn’t make them as healthy as baked potato. Don’t worry, though. It’s true air frying uses far less oil than deep frying and, therefore, can be a healthier option. Here are a few ways to make sure you’re using your air fryer to the best of it’s healthy cooking ability while still having some fun in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
panolian.com

Cranberry Relish Recipe

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
RECIPES
Fox News

Serve these Thanksgiving side dishes on the big day

This Thanksgiving, spice up your table with some fun and different sides. Below, five awesome ideas to get the wheels turning. We’re talking mouth-watering cranberry apple rice pilaf, grilled sweet potatoes, and more. Read on, and get excited for Turkey Day. Cranberry Apple Rice Pilaf by Melanie Cagle of The...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Beacon Newspapers

Ways to turn up flavor without using salt

We know we should be eating less salt. Most of us consume far more than recommended. We know to skip the salt shaker at the table and to check food labels. While it is essential to the body — the sodium in salt works with potassium to regulate fluids — too much can raise blood pressure, putting the heart at risk. Read on to learn ways to cut back on your consumption of salt without sacrificing flavor.
LIFESTYLE
Us Weekly

Go Green With These Sustainable Brands From LifeToGo

Disclosure: LifeToGo is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. Here at Shop With Us, we try to make a conscious effort to reduce our carbon footprint. As much as we enjoy keeping up with the latest trends, we also support the commitment to sustainability. LifeToGo also believes in the mission to maintain a healthy body and a healthy planet. From clean water and conservation, to sustainable packaging and less waste, many LifeToGo brands embrace environmental initiatives that make a world of difference. Read on to discover products that reduce, reuse and recycle while replenishing your body with beneficial ingredients.
ENVIRONMENT
ocmomblog.com

How to Decorate Your Kitchen in a Stylish and Family-Friendly Way

Think of the sort of kitchen that is found in a top-tier restaurant. Now think of the sort of kitchen in a castle, or in a log cabin. Now consider the kitchen in a cafeteria. They’re all different, aren’t they? And, though log cabin kitchens or castle kitchens may serve families, they don’t tend to be family-friendly.
HOME & GARDEN
FIRST For Women

Why You Should Stop Reheating Your Coffee in the Microwave ASAP

Slowly sipping on a cup of coffee is one of life’s simple pleasures. Nothing beats that warmth, comfort, and energy boost it gives you as you dive into your to-do list for the day… that is, until it gets cold. If you’re the kind of person who gets intensely focused on something, chances are you forget about your drink until it cools down and you need to make a trip to the microwave. Unfortunately, reheating coffee in the microwave has some serious downsides.
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Beacon Newspapers

The Beacon Newspapers

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
346
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

In Focus for People Over 50.

 https://www.thebeaconnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy