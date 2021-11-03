Many ways to go ‘green’ in the kitchen

We all want to do our part to protect our precious Mother Earth. But with such overwhelming issues — climate change, pollution, sustainability — it might seem like there’s no way one person could make an impact.

Something as simple and routine as getting food on the table can have a big impact in lightening your environmental footprint. The foods you eat, the way you prepare them, and the way you clean up affect the environment in many ways, from energy use to greenhouse gas emissions. Over time, they accumulate as either healing or harmful contributions.

Here are some ways to keep your kitchen practices on the healing side that happen to be as healthy for you as they are for the planet.

Cut food waste

Consumers are responsible for two-thirds of food waste in this country. Food waste produces greenhouse gasses, causes water waste, and takes up valuable land resources — all are threats to the environment and our health. Small steps can make big changes.

Shop savvy. Stocking the fridge with fresh, nutritious whole fruits and vegetables is a clear sign of our intention to follow a healthy dietary pattern. We all know that sometimes the beautiful produce we couldn’t resist at the market ends up looking unrecognizable at the bottom of the crisper drawer, destined for the trash bin and then the landfill.

Planning meals before heading to the market can help minimize food waste. Buy only what you’ll use and stock your pantry with items with longer storage time — canned vegetables, dried beans and pastas, root vegetables, frozen foods — to help fill out your meals.

Pass on packaging. Avoid buying foods in unnecessary and excessive wrappings, containers and packages, most of which end up in landfills. Even a quarter of recyclable materials never see new life. Skip single-use disposables and go with reusable plates, cutlery, straws and napkins.

Eat seed to stem. Use every part of vegetables and fruits whenever you can. Unless your dish relies on visually perfect produce, cut, dice, chop or puree the whole thing. Nobody will know the difference, nothing will go to waste, and you’ll enjoy the added nutrients of parts like peels and skins that are so often tossed.

When your greens are getting slimy, use them to make stock, pesto, dressings and smoothies. If they’re beyond saving, composting is the next best option.

Go local. Whether you grow some of your food in a backyard or community garden, purchase it from the neighborhood farmers market, or shop seasonally, you’re minimizing the miles your food travels, which means fewer greenhouse gas emissions in the form of carbon dioxide.

These foods are also more likely to be organic, which reduces pesticides in the environment and in your home. Local food can be fresher, healthier and cheaper.

Watch water use. The kitchen plays a significant role in the 88 gallons of household water Americans use each day.

There are some common water guzzlers that are quick-fixes, such as fixing leaky faucets and not letting the faucet run when rinsing produce, washing hands or cleaning the sink.

Rather than wash dishes by hand, save water by running a full dishwasher of dishes. Catch water that is coming to temperature in a bucket, and use pasta cooking water or soaking water from dried beans to water plants in the house or garden.

Conserve energy. Appliances use the bulk of energy in the kitchen. Using less electricity reduces greenhouse gas emissions, lowering our carbon footprint. Newer appliances are more energy efficient than older models, but there are ways to save electricity in the kitchen even with older models.

Keep the fridge between 37 and 40 degrees F and the freezer at 5 degrees (0 degrees for a stand-alone) for highest efficiency. And don’t overcrowd it, as this interferes with air circulation.

Consider using a toaster oven or microwave for smaller dishes, and utilize lids when cooking on the stovetop to avoid wasting heat.

Get even more efficient by using an instant pot, pressure cooker and slow cooker whenever possible. They are far more energy efficient than other cooking appliances. The instant pot, for example, saves up to 70% of the electricity used by ovens, stove and steamers.

It’s empowering to know how small, simple changes in everyday kitchen practices can have such a positive impact at home, on us, and on our beautiful planet.

Reprinted with permission from Environmental Nutrition, a monthly publication of Belvoir Media Group, LLC, 1-800-829-5384, EnvironmentalNutrition.com.

© 2021 Belvoir Media Group. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.