Wondering how to capture sacred sites in Age of Empires IV? Here’s everything you need to know. Age of Empires IV has just been released on PC. This follows a 15 year wait since the last instalment. Since this time there has been a surprising resurgence of eSports pro play of the series. With over two decades worth of digital warfare, pro and amateur players alike have been searching for new ways of playing these most treasured of RTS games,

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO