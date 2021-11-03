CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-DEATH Members STEVE DIGIORGIO, BOBBY KOELBLE And KELLY CONLON Added To CHUCK SCHULDINER Tribute Concerts

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer DEATH members will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the passing of the band's mastermind Chuck Schuldiner by playing two special shows in Florida next month. James Murphy (guitar) and Terry Butler (bass) will perform DEATH's classic third album, "Spiritual Healing" (1990), in its entirety under the LIVING MONSTROSITY banner, while...

www.blabbermouth.net

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former EXODUS Guitarist RICK HUNOLT: 'Maybe We Made A Mistake By Firing PAUL BALOFF'

In a new interview with Heavy Culture, ex-EXODUS guitarist Rick Hunolt spoke about why he thinks his former band failed to achieve the same commercial heights as the so-called "Big Four" of 1980s thrash metal, namely METALLICA, SLAYER, MEGADETH and ANTHRAX. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "First of all, we were just kids. We couldn't even buy alcohol. We were super young and just crazy, full of crazy energy. We recorded the album, 'Bonded By Blood', and it took forever and ever and ever and ever for it to come out — it took forever. So that really messed us up in the world. SLAYER, METALLICA and EXODUS — we were all there at the same time, we all had albums ready to be released, and, of course, ours was last one [to come out] because of record company craziness. So, the follow-up [1987's 'Pleasures Of The Flesh'], losing Paul [Baloff, vocals] was super tough.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
NYS Music

Salt City Waltzes to Del Lago Casino for The Band tribute Concert

The Del Lago Casino venue “The Vine” is bringing an infamous night from San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom back to life. The famed concert of “The Last Waltz” will be recreating music by “The Band” at the Del Lago Casino on Saturday November 13th. The evening’s playbill includes over 40 performers as part of “The Salt City Waltz.” The 2021 edition promises to feature new faces and music added to the show. The production inside The Vine offers a glimpse into the 1970’s Winterland Ballroom. It will transport the concert goers to the same movie lens Martin Scorsese shot the original in.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist DJ ASHBA Releases Music Video For His Cover Of Italian Folk Classic 'Bella Ciao'

Former GUNS N' ROSES and current SIXX:A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba has released the official music video for his new single, "Bella Ciao". Produced by Ashba, the reimagined track gives a modern day EDM-driven makeover to the Italian folk classic, complemented by DJ's signature guitar work, creating a dance/rock hybrid called GDM (Guitar Dance Music). The new single marks Ashba's first release of 2021 and follows a series of tracks that released in late 2020 through Edgeout Records/UMG/UMe, including "Hypnotic", "Let's Dance" and "A Christmas Storm".
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Entire Fort Lauderdale Concert

Fan-filmed video footage of BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's entire October 26 concert at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida can be seen below. 14. Guitar Solo (with "Smoke On The Water" jam) 01:02:02. 15. Suicide Messiah (with "Black Sabbath" outro 01:07:14. 16. Stillborn 01:16:29. BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's 11th studio album, "Doom...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

STABBING WESTWARD Announces First New Album In 20 Years, 'Chasing Ghosts'

It's been 20 years since the last full-length STABBING WESTWARD album was released in 2001, and the wait is finally over as the band today announces details for their much-anticipated new record. "Chasing Ghosts" will be out March 18, 2022 via COP International Records, featuring 10 tracks that have the industrial rock band's characteristic sound with a modern sheen that picks up right where they left off.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch BRUCE DICKINSON And ROGER GLOVER Perform JON LORD's 'Concerto For Group And Orchestra' In Hungary

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson and DEEP PURPLE bassist Roger Glover took part in a performance of Jon Lord's "Concerto For Group And Orchestra" last night (Friday, November 5) in Győr, Hungary. Adding DEEP PURPLE tracks, the concert was performed by the Győr Symphony Orchestra together with Kaitner Z Doka (JON LORD, IAN PAICE, DON AIREY) on guitar and Bernhard Welz (JON LORD, DON AIREY) on drums. Also appearing at the event was conductor Paul Mann, a close friend of Jon's.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Members Of R.E.M., Yo La Tengo, & the dB’s Perform At Big Star Tribute Concert

A group of musicians gathered at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn last night to pay tribute to Big Star. The self-described “one-of-a-kind acoustic, orchestrated performance” featured R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Yo La Tengo’s Ira Kaplan, the dB’s’ Chris Stamey, Skylar Gudasz, Brett Harris, Charles Cleaver, Crispin Cloe, and original Big Star drummer Jody Stephens. Many of those same musicians once participated in a series of tribute concerts surrounding the band’s never-completed third album. The setlist last night included “September Gurls,” “Back Of A Car,” “In The Street,” and many classics from the beloved band. Watch some videos and see some photos from the show below.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SCOT COOGAN Accuses PHIL LEWIS Of 'Conjuring Up' Reason For Drummer's Decision To Leave Band

Former L.A. GUNS drummer Scot Coogan has accused singer Phil Lewis of "conjuring up" a reason for his exit from the group. Last month, Lewis told Metal Rules that Coogan quit L.A. GUNS because he "didn't have a studio" where he could lay down the drum tracks for the band's new album, "Checkered Past", resulting in L.A. GUNS' decision to enlist longtime engineer Adam Hamilton to play on the record instead.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

POP EVIL Singer On Departure Of Longtime Bassist MATT DIRITO: 'People's Goals Have Changed'

POP EVIL singer Leigh Kakaty has commented on the recent departure of the band's longtime bassist Matt DiRito. DiRito announced his exit from POP EVIL in July, saying in a statement that "the details surrounding my departure are only known by a few people, and respectfully it will remain that way." He added: "Walking away from something I've helped build is not easy — but it is the best thing for the band, myself and our respective futures. POP EVIL will continue on and so will I, just not together."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MYLES KENNEDY Says Most Of New SLASH + CONSPIRATORS Album Was Recorded In Just Five Days

Myles Kennedy spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the writing and recording process of the new SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS album, "4", which will be released on February 11, 2022, via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG. "4" is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).
MUSIC
BBC

Tribute to 'striking, joking' ex-UB40 member Astro

Ex-UB40 member Terence Wilson, better known as Astro, had a "very striking presence", a music expert said. Astro, 64. who performed in the Birmingham reggae pop band for more than 30 years, died after a short illness, his current band confirmed. He was "such a lovely person", said Jez Collins,...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SHINEDOWN Completes Work On Seventh Studio Album

SHINEDOWN has completed recording and mixing its seventh studio album for an early 2022 release. The follow-up to 2018's "Attention Attention" was recorded in part at a new studio in Charleston, South Carolina spearheaded by the group's bassist and producer Eric Bass. SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith offered an update on...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ACE FREHLEY Is Working On 'Some Heavy Songs'

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley says that he has collaborated with his longtime friend Peppy Castro on "some heavy songs." Peppy reportedly taught Frehley how to play guitar and previously collaborated with KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons as a songwriter and performed on Frehley's and KISS frontman Paul Stanley's solo records.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

"I never had Bonzo turn round to me and say, 'oh that's a great drum sound, Andy.' He'd just say, 'There's not enough 'frudge' on the bass drum'" – engineer Andy Johns on the secrets behind Led Zeppelin IV

Andy Johns, the younger brother of another famed engineer, Glyn Johns, began his career working as an assistant engineer with Eddie Kramer on Jimi Hendrix sessions. Andy also produced The Rolling Stones' Exile on Main Street and worked with Free, Blind Faith and Van Halen. Andy was instrumental in shaping...
MUSIC

