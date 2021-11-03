PODCAST: Basketball exhibition season is over, let the real games begin

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team took the court at the Berry Events Center for the first time since 2020 on Thursday night in an exhibition game against the Bay College Norse. The Wildcats battled for 40 minutes to take the win with a final score of 82-65. CATS TAKE THE COURT NMU started the game off high tempo in the opening eight minutes, as the Wildcats and the Norse played a back-and-forth game, reaching a score of 17-13 in favor of the ‘Cats. As both teams played strong defensively, the ‘Cats looked to pull ahead during the first 20 minutes of play. The Wildcats pushed the pace in the final five minutes of the half, as they looked to take a strong advantage before halftime. NMU guard Nick Wagner made a picture perfect three-pointer to get the crowd cheering as the ‘Cats took a 49-31 lead at the half. Wagner also netted 10 points in the opening portion of the exhibition game.

