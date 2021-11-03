CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

PODCAST: Basketball exhibition season is over, let the real games begin

wholehogsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Matt Jones, Scottie Bordelon and Dudley Dawson look back at the Razorbacks' final preseason...

www.wholehogsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thefocus.news

Who is Warriors star Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson?

The former No.1 overall pick has had a solid start to the season with the Golden State Warriors. But who is Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, and how many children do they have?. Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins in enjoying a real purple patch for the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins...
NBA
hailvarsity.com

Nebraska’s JoJo Domann Announces He Won’t Play Remainder of Husker Season

While his team’s record isn’t what he’d like it to be at 3-7, Nebraska nickel defender JoJo Domann has enjoyed the best season of his career as a Blackshirt. Following a game where he recorded nine tackles, two pass breakups and one interception against the nation’s top-scoring offense in Ohio State, head coach Scott Frost revealed in the post-game press conference that Domann has been playing injured for parts of the season.
NEBRASKA STATE
wholehogsports.com

With 6th win, Pittman earns pay raise

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ 31-28 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday triggered a pay raise for Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman. For winning six games, Pittman’s annual pay will be increased by $250,000 to $3.25 million, according to terms of his contract. It is the first pay raise for Pittman since he was hired in December 2019.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
wholehogsports.com

Stars align for Hogs on first day of signing period

MORRILTON — During Joseph Pinion’s collegiate signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon, there was a a photograph displayed of him taken a few years earlier, smiling alongside former University of Arkansas forward Moses Kingsley during an autograph session. Little did the Morrilton sharpshooter know that years later he’d be in position to...
MORRILTON, AR
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Tuesday’s Manning Family News

The Manning family is getting into the sports gambling game. Tuesday morning, Caesars announced that it had signed the Manning family – Peyton, Eli, Cooper and their dad, Archie – to a notable deal. ESPN sports gambling insider David Payne Purdham shared the news. “Peyton and Eli Manning, along with...
NFL
wholehogsports.com

Arkansas vs. Mercer: How to watch and listen, team comparisons, betting line

WHERE Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville (19,200) COACHES Arkansas: Eric Musselman - 45-19 in third season at Arkansas and 155-53 in sixth season overall; Mercer: Greg Gary - 36-26 in third season at Mercer and 52-70 in fifth season overall. SERIES Arkansas leads 4-1 LAST MEETING Mercer defeated Arkansas 69-66 on...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Baseball#North Texas
wholehogsports.com

Texas O-lineman has big time on Arkansas visit

The largest prospect at Arkansas’ 31-28 victory over Mississippi State had a big time during his trip to Fayetteville on Saturday. Junior Connor Stroh, 6-7, 345 pounds, of Frisco (Texas) Wakeland, made his first visit to Arkansas and was able to spend time with Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
The Spun

Georgia Wide Receiver Reportedly Out For The Season

Through 10 weeks of college football action, Georgia is the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country. The Bulldogs own the best defense in the country and one of the best defenses the college football world has seen in some time. While most of the focus is on the defense, the Bulldogs also own a top-15 offense.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ballstatesports.com

Women’s Basketball Hosts Oakland City In Exhibition Game Wednesday

MUNCIE, Ind. - The Ball State women's basketball team will make it first appearance of the 2021-22 season Wednesday night at 4 p.m. ET in Worthen Arena when the Cardinals host Oakland City University in exhibition play. The Cardinals' roster includes seven newcomers and eight returnees this season. Ball State...
BASKETBALL
WLKY.com

UofL and UK basketball both notch victories in exhibition game debuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Basketball in the Bluegrass is back as both the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats logged won in their opening exhibition games Friday night — the Cards against Kentucky State University and the Cats against Kentucky Wesleyan University. The Cards' game was all Cardinals from the tip-off as...
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Lessons from Fighting Illini exhibition win over IUP

With the ‘secret scrimmage’ season winding down, we look ahead to the regular season that starts on Nov. 9, 2021. The excitement, however, has already begun as teams are currently in the midst of getting an opportunity to experiment and iron out wrinkles during some exhibition games. The American Football DataBase defines ‘exhibition game’ in the following terms;
COLLEGE SPORTS
WLUC

NMU Men’s Basketball gets spirited workout by Bay in exhibition game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team took the court at the Berry Events Center for the first time since 2020 on Thursday night in an exhibition game against the Bay College Norse. The Wildcats battled for 40 minutes to take the win with a final score of 82-65. CATS TAKE THE COURT NMU started the game off high tempo in the opening eight minutes, as the Wildcats and the Norse played a back-and-forth game, reaching a score of 17-13 in favor of the ‘Cats. As both teams played strong defensively, the ‘Cats looked to pull ahead during the first 20 minutes of play. The Wildcats pushed the pace in the final five minutes of the half, as they looked to take a strong advantage before halftime. NMU guard Nick Wagner made a picture perfect three-pointer to get the crowd cheering as the ‘Cats took a 49-31 lead at the half. Wagner also netted 10 points in the opening portion of the exhibition game.
MARQUETTE, MI
The Southern

Women's Basketball | Salukis cruise to exhibition victory over Millikin

CARBONDALE — The SIU women's basketball team took an early lead and never looked back, cruising to a 85-37 victory in exhibition action against Millikin University on Saturday afternoon. Southern never trailed, starting the first quarter with 12-straight points before the Big Blue tallied their first bucket. The Salukis led...

Comments / 0

Community Policy