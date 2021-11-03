‘Bugsnax’ is getting free DLC

That’s right, Animal Crossing: New Horizons’s new DLC expansion, Happy Home Paradise, is now ready for pre-download. While the first Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s expansion is set to come out on November 5th, it’s now possible to get it locked and loaded so players can enjoy the game right away. It’s priced at twenty-five dollars, or it’s free- but only for those who possess Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. Either way, it’s not a terrible price to pay for the building of the ideal vacation home away from home in the Animal Crossing Expansion. From what’s been seen, building a vacation home in the new expansion is similar to the 3DS’ Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, which may or may not thrill fans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO