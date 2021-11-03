CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Bugsnax’ is getting free DLC

By Eva Herinkova
LaFollette Press
 6 days ago

My favorite game of 2020, “Bugsnax,” is receiving a free DLC update in early 2022 called “The Isle of Bigsnax,” which was revealed during last week’s PlayStation State of Play, and I couldn’t be more excited. “Bugsnax” is a strange, colorful mix of mysteries, puzzles and collection marathons with...

Game Informer Online

Bugsnax Is Getting A Supersized Expansion Next Year

The charming and bizarre Bugsnax is getting a big free expansion. The Isle of Bigsnax takes players to a new location teeming with newly discovered, supersized critters. The expansion follows the main crew of Grumpuses to a hidden island inhabited by prehistoric Bugsnax. These tasty creatures are humongous, giving players a jumbo-sized new challenge in terms of catching them. If collecting a slew of new Bugsnax wasn’t enough, you can now put hats on them to somehow make them even more adorable. Back in town, the player’s unfinished hut has finally been completed, which you can decorate with a catalog of furniture, wallpaper, and other objects. Take a look at the trailer for a glimpse of the snax to come.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Resident Evil Village Will Eventually Receive Free DLC

Resident Evil has been around for ages. This survival horror video game series hit has continued to thrive with new installments. The latest of which, Resident Evil Village, came out earlier this year. There’s been plenty of fans out there that have already completed the game and are waiting on the next installment to hit or DLC for Resident Evil Village. Fortunately, we already know that DLC is coming to Resident Evil Village, but specific details have yet to make their way out into the public.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Ghostrunner gets into the Halloween spirit with its latest DLC

Ghostrunner players can now grab a new Halloween cosmetic set for the first-person parkour action game, 505 Games and All In! Games have announced. This latest DLC pack for the game contains six new sword and glove sets for players to use while climbing Dharma Tower to confront the Keymaster. The Halloween Pack includes the following items:
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ free DLC and updates delayed until 2022

The previously announced free downloadable content (DLC) and updates coming to Cyberpunk 2077 have been delayed until early 2022. This comes as the official “commitment to quality” post on the Cyberpunk 2077 was updated yesterday (October 28), with the DLCs and updates initially listed to arrive in 2021. This means that the last update to the game was patch 1.31 from September this year, which was a general bugfix for the title.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Mario Party Superstars DLC: Will it get more boards?

There are tons more boards that could come to Mario Party Superstars, so fans are wondering if the game will get DLC. While the five boards the game comes with are great, it would be great to get more. Unfortunately, the prospects of getting Mario Party Superstars DLC are far from certain.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Loud man yells until Bugsnax studio adds trophies to its DLC

Bugsnax: The Isle of Bigsnax expansion content is launching early next year. Anyone who already owns Bugsnax will get the DLC’s new biome, bugsnax creatures, and quests. But for all the new additions, Bugsnax studio Young Horses wasn’t planning to add new PlayStation trophies to the game — that is until a large, weird man began intimidating the studio.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Melty Blood: Type Lumina Receiving Four DLC Characters, Free Updates Detailed

Project LUMINA has announced they will be adding four new characters to Melty Blood: Type Lumina via DLC. The DLC characters will be released between Winter 2021 and Spring 2022, and will each come with their own battle stage and story mode. In addition to the DLC characters, the game will also be receiving a free update on November 12th to add a training mode and balance adjustments. Other free updates beyond this are also planned.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Get Ready, Because Animal Crossing DLC Is Ready for Preload

That’s right, Animal Crossing: New Horizons’s new DLC expansion, Happy Home Paradise, is now ready for pre-download. While the first Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s expansion is set to come out on November 5th, it’s now possible to get it locked and loaded so players can enjoy the game right away. It’s priced at twenty-five dollars, or it’s free- but only for those who possess Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. Either way, it’s not a terrible price to pay for the building of the ideal vacation home away from home in the Animal Crossing Expansion. From what’s been seen, building a vacation home in the new expansion is similar to the 3DS’ Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, which may or may not thrill fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise New Hairstyles Now Available as Free DLC

Capcom has released a total of three new hairstyles in Monster Hunter Rise as a series of free DLC. Players can obtain the new hairstyles by redeeming them through the Nintendo eShop. From there, players only need to speak to Senri the Mailman to have the free new hairstyles available for their hunter in Monster Hunter Rise. Additionally, Capcom released a short video through the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, showcasing these new haircuts.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Bugsnax’s Free Update in Early 2022 Will Give Players Their Very Own Hut

Bugsnax Is Getting a Free Major Update in Early 2022. Young Horses has confirmed that Bugsnax is getting a major update for absolutely free in early 2022. It will be launched for PS4, PS5, and PC users, and will bring with it a variety of massive prehistoric creatures, all of which were preserved at the bottom of the ocean.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Capcom Announces Free DLC for Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise

The official Capcom Integrated Report 2021 reveals that free DLC will be released for Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise. The annual report mentions that both the games have turned out to be a huge success for the company. As of October 2021, Capcom has sold over five million copies of Resident Evil Village. Meanwhile, the latest entry in the Monster Hunter series has already crossed a sales figure of 4.8 million units in March. However, the contents of the announced free DLC have not been disclosed but players have already started to make wild guesses.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Metroidvania Bloodstained is still getting more free DLC

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night put an extra dash of ‘vania in the Metroidvania world thanks to the influence of long-time Castlevania lead Koji Igarashi, and the devs have kept things going with a robust array of free content update – though those updates have been subject to several delays. But they’re still coming, and now the devs have confirmed a few details about the next new playable character.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’ gets new free DLC

Modern Metroidvania platformer Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has outlined plans for more DLC coming to the game in the near future, including a mystery crossover character. In a blog post on the game’s official website, developer Artplay wrote that, in a change from the previous content roadmap, “our next...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Father Of Newborn Child Uses Free Time To Get Trophies Added To Bugsnax DLC, Still Doesn’t Have Peace Walker Platinum

It’s a story as old as time. Someone claims to love PlayStation trophies – even though they don’t have the platinum for Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker – finds out a game they want to play doesn’t have trophies, and they go online and pester those hardworking indie developers until trophies get added. In this case, that person is Greg Miller, whom some (very few, probably) know from IGN and Kinda Funny. Most people would know him as the photographer of washed-up hero, Shirtless Spider-Man.
VIDEO GAMES

