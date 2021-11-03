Wilhite places ninth at SEC Championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. – (Wire reports) Ole Miss men’s and women’s cross country are on the search for some conference hardware when both units travel to Missouri for the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships, which will be held at Mizzou’s Gans Creek Cross Country Course on Friday morning. Both races will air live on SEC Network with Bill Spaulding and Larry Rawson calling the action, with the men’s championship 8K up first at 10:08 a.m. CT and the women’s championship 6K to follow at approximately 10:50 a.m. CT.

