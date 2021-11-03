Wilhite places ninth at SEC Championships

The RBXC completed a historical season by capturing Runner Up at the Region Championship. The Gators had 4 athletes under the 17:00 minute mark – the first time in school history. Led by Junior, Carlos Lanzagorta (16:22, PR) and Senior, Alex Nickles (16:24, PR) the Gators had the lowest Team Average Score in school history – 16:46. The 3 other scoring Gators were 8th Grader, Ayden Bazemore (16:51, PR); Freshman, Brandon Corley (16:59, PR); and Senior, Evan Momola (17:15, PR). The Gators earned 3 Team Titles, and 4 Runner Up Titles this season. Next up for the Gators is State Qualifier on Saturday, November 6th at Newberry College.
