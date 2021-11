There's just one day left in the race to become the next governor of Virginia, and while the fight between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is ostensibly concentrated locally, many state voters have expressed disappointment with the party at large — including the lawmakers on Capitol Hill and President Biden himself, reports The Washington Post. All in all, the "profound sense of frustration" is "dragging down hopes of another party victory and making the state look, once again, more like a battleground than a Democratic stronghold."

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO