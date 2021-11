BOSTON (CBS) – Local heating assistance programs are preparing to help their clients as the U.S. Government predicts there will be higher bills for heating this winter. The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that the cost of heating oil will increase by 43%, natural gas by 30%, propane by 54%, and electricity by 6%. Those numbers climb even higher if the winter is colder than expected. “We’re going into one of the winters that I feel is extraordinarily difficult. Actually, terrifying,” said John Drew, the President and CEO of Action for Boston Community Development or ABCD, a home heating assistance program. (WBZ-TV) ABCD...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO