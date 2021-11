In Their Words: “‘Protector’ was a late addition to the record. I had this song lumped in with a batch of material that was needed for rock ‘n’ roll production. When I realized I needed one more song for the record I tried to look at this song a different way. I decided to go full JJ Cale with it and lean into the chill blues feel that it had. I also happened to have an Ace Tone beat machine hanging around that I had yet to use on an album. This song is all about calling off that side of yourself that protects you from really going there and feeling all the things you need to feel. We are all afraid of not being fully seen and not being loved when we are our true selves. This is all about taking the masks off which was my whole approach to making Falcon.” — Brandy Zdan.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO