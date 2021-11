Immersive theatrical productions that incorporate choreographed movement have become prominent and popular on the Salt Lake City performing arts scene. Some shows have produced marvelous impact for breaking down walls and removing the proscenium. But, the most formidable challenge is making the show meaningful, accessible, cogent and coherent to audiences, especially as they are encouraged to explore the performing space on their own with little or no direction. Furthermore, while audience members are advised that they might not or will not experience all of the elements in one viewing, they are encouraged to purchase a ticket for another performance. Yet, audience members might not be so compelled, particularly if they might feel intimidated while adjusting to a performing space that draws them out of a familiar comfort zone when attending a production.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO