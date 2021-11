Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses feels like something out of 2012. Timed to the 20th anniversary of the first Potter movie, the four-night event is a game show centered around Harry Potter trivia that sorts contestants into Houses and features celebrity guests straight from the Potter movies (and also ... Pete Davidson). The prizes include a $1,000 shopping spree at the Harry Potter New York store, tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a trip to Harry Potter: The Exhibition, a three-day three-night trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando, and an advance screening of next April’s Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore. And that’s not all — those at home can join in with a companion digital event on the official Wizarding World website, with three trivia challenges debuting every Friday from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO