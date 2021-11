POLSON — On Thursday, Oct. 14, a community fundraising event was held at Glacier Brewing for Mission Mountain Enterprises. What was so special about this event, was the merging of local organizations and businesses for the cause of community inclusion. A dollar from every pint served that day was donated to Mission Mountain Enterprises. Clients of MME were able to socialize, laugh and have a cold brew with other community members. It was a great event. Thanks to Glacier Brewing and Good Grub Food Truck for good food, great beer and a lot of smiles. Cheers to many more events to come with these three great local businesses.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO