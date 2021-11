Devin Booker totaled 18 points (7-20 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal in the Suns’ 112-100 win over the Pelicans on Tuesday. Booker “stuffed” the stat-sheet in the Suns' win over the Pelicans, demonstrating his ability to do more than just score at a high level. He has been a consistent and reliable source of production for the Suns this season and should continue to be the same for your fantasy team night-in and night-out. Booker is an elite must-consider play with slate-breaking potential.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO