Browns 'laser-focused' as they dial up focus for big game in Cincinnati

By Andrew Gribble
clevelandbrowns.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Browns on Wednesday dialed up their focus on the task at hand as outside speculation swirled about what Odell Beckham Jr.'s excusal from Wednesday's practice would mean for his future in Cleveland. That, of course, is Sunday's game with the Bengals, a pivotal AFC North showdown for two...

www.clevelandbrowns.com

