Peloton, one of the biggest brands in the luxury at-home fitness category, announced a brand new product this morning: the Peloton Guide. It’s an AI-enabled fitness tracker designed to make strength workouts at home more effective and accessible for all skill levels. Unlike their other hardware products, the Peloton Bike and Peloton Tread, the Guide is a small camera that plugs into your TV that’s built with machine learning and smart camera capabilities to lead you through strength workouts with more instruction than ever before. It’s also way cheaper than any of Peloton’s other high-ticket fitness items, at a sticker price...

FITNESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO