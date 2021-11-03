CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rose Zhang presented with McCormack medal at The Spirit

By Pete Wlodkowski
amateurgolf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you follow the amateur game (and our site) you are most likely familiar with the McCormack medal. But did you ever wonder how the winning player is presented with the medal each year?. I imagined that the USGA found a place to award the medal in person. But...

www.amateurgolf.com

Comments / 0

Related
amateurgolf.com

The Spirit: U.S. makes a big move; Zhang, Travale and Pagdin lead

The Spirit International team event is a two horse race at Whispering Pines. After another cold morning replete with hoodies and winter caps, the layers were shed, the sun came out, the course firmed up, and the United States made a bunch of birdies. Leaderboards: Overall Country | Men's Team...
GOLF
amateurgolf.com

USA gold rush at The Spirit: Bennett and Zhang win individual

The Spirit boasts five concurrent events, and today’s festivities at Whispering Pines highlighted the benefits of the novel format. While some events were decided early, others stirred up competitive and patriotic flair. Battles for medals played out across the events, a hole-in-one along with penalty shots played a role in the final results.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
calgolfnews.com

Stanford’s Zhang Leads U.S. to Overall, Women’s Victories in Spirit International

Rose Zhang, the top-ranked women’s amateur in the world, just keeps on winning. The 18-year-old Zhang (pictured with teammate Rachel Heck), a Stanford freshman from Irvine, captured the women’s individual title and led the United States to victory in the overall championship and the women’s team championship in the Spirit International at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.
STANFORD, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spirit International: Rose Zhang pulls ahead in women's division; Team USA leads, shooting for gold

TRINITY, Texas – Life is better than good if you’re one of the 80 competitors at the Spirit International Amateur Championship. It’s a week-long summer camp, down to living in a bunk with your fellow competitors. Or as Charlie Epps, president of the Spirit Golf Association, put it: “It’s Shangri-La.” There’s golf to be played, of course, but also game night activities and even entertainment. On Wednesday night, magician Ben Jackson put on a masterful act. Shortly before he set a $100 bill pulled from Epps’s bill-fold on fire — it miraculously re-appeared intact in Epps’s bill fold at the end of the night — Jackson asked Epps to write the name he wished his could be on the back of the bill in a black marker. Epps scribbled the name Rose. Jackson didn’t anticipate a female name and with a look of confusion on his face asked, “Why Rose?”
GOLF
amateurgolf.com

Canada leads at The Spirit; Travale and Zhang lead individual

The Spirit Invitational started at Whispering Pines outside Houston, Texas feeling more like a fall day in Calgary than one in the Lone Star State. With the third and fourth tee times, Canada set the pace on the brisk, windy day, firing a team score of 8-under par. Johnny Travale, adorned in a hoodie in the opening holes, led the Canadian team with a 5-under 67, which also puts him at the top of the men's individual leaderboard.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Marketing#Lpga#Their Executive Committee#Whispering Pines#The Beck Group#R A#Wagr#Columbia Country Club#The U S Women S Amateur#U S Girls
Vail Daily

Shiffrin presents keynote speech at Gold Medal Gala

In the still and quiet moment just before a slalom run begins, it’s not recommended for skiers to make a final glance towards the eager crowd below prior to heading towards the first gate. When you’re giving a keynote speech, the rules are different — something about visualizing those people being in underpants, right? When you’re a 70-time World Cup winner and your name is Mikaela Shiffrin, perhaps neither rule applies.
SPORTS
amateurgolf.com

Before they turned pro: Viktor Hovland

We saw the big smile and the quirky, fun personality three years ago as we stood with Viktor Hovland behind the 18th hole at Pebble Beach, just after his breakthrough U.S. Amateur victory. At the time, Hovland was ascending quickly through the amateur golf world, helping Oklahoma State University win...
GOLF
amateurgolf.com

Chip Brooke wins the Birmingham National Invitational in playoff

Chip Brooke (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) defeated Todd Burgan (Knoxville, Tenn.) on the first hole of a playoff to win the National Invitational Tournament at the Country Club of Birmingham (Ala.). Both Brooke, who won the Gasparilla Invitational at Palma Ceia G&CC in Florida earlier this year, and Burgan, who finished...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

European Tour rebrand hailed as ‘momentous’ and ‘a new era in global golf’

Chief executive Keith Pelley has hailed the “momentous” deal which will see the European Tour renamed on the eve of celebrating its 50th anniversary.The European Tour will be known as the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season and boasts total prize money of more than $200million (£147million) for the first time.The lucrative Rolex Series expands from four tournaments to five with the addition of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, while the season-ending DP World Tour Championship features a prize fund of 10m US dollars (£7.35m) – the first regular European Tour event with an eight-figure purse.All...
GOLF
amateurgolf.com

Big weekend ahead at San Francisco City Championships

The San Francisco City Championships, one of the longest consecutively contested amateur tournaments in America which dates back to 1917, enters its final weekend of match play starting on Saturday at TPC Harding Park. The quarterfinals and semifinals of the men's championship division will be contested on Saturday with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy