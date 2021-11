Gad Levanon is head of The Conference Board's Labor Market Institute. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. After enhanced unemployment benefits expired and schools re-opened in person, many expected workers to go back to work and the nation's labor shortage to ease significantly by September. But recent data suggest that, if anything, the shortage is getting more severe. And though the risk of a severe shortage continuing into 2022 is not the most likely scenario, the chances of it are increasing. That means we could see significantly lower economic growth next year.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO