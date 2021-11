The 2021 Coordinated Election featured a variety of school board, city council and other down-ballot races that will help shape Arapahoe County’s priorities in the coming years. The big news for all County residents and visitors was that our voters approved the permanent reauthorization of the Open Space Sales and Use Tax, which funds open spaces sites, improvements, programs and services throughout the County. Ballot Issue 1A passed easily, with more than 76% of the vote. The County issued the following statement about the vote:

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO