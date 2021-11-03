CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Man caught on video opening Florence County Burger King safe, taking money

By Laura Lydic
 6 days ago

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a recent burglary.

The incident occurred at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Burger King on East Palmetto Street in Florence. The suspect entered the store after hours and took money from the safe, according to a news release.

Surveillance cameras recorded the incident. In the video, a man could be seen entering the store, walking into the office, opening the safe, and leaving with a bag of money.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the free app for the sheriff’s office. Web tips can be submitted at peedeeswanted.com .

Tips leading to an arrest can earn up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Comments / 7

MintTea1
5d ago

OMG! Not only was it an inside job, but I think he had help too. Did anyone else notice that when the safe didn't open the first time he shone the light on his right glove to get the correct numbers. Looks like someone gave him the code.

3
