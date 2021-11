For a decade, the thrill of participating in the massive online Singles' Day sale in China was about staying up till 12 a.m. on Nov. 11 and paying for everything in one's shopping cart as quickly as possible, before inventory ran out. But as China's annual ecommerce festival — the largest of its kind in the world — has been extended by ecommerce platforms into a three-week, multipart campaign, the sense of urgency and excitement it once engendered is almost gone.

CHINA ・ 20 HOURS AGO