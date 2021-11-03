CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spyware firm NSO Group blacklisted by US

By Aisha Counts
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Commerce Department added NSO Group and other foreign companies located in Israel, Russia and Singapore to their Entity List on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Department. The companies — NSO...

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
FOREIGN POLICY
Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
US government offers $10M bounty for DarkSide ransomware hackers

The State Department said it’s also offering as much as $5 million for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of anyone ”conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a DarkSide variant ransomware incident.” This is likely a nod to the group’s affiliate program, in which members receive a custom variant of the DarkSide ransomware and receive a chunk of any ransom payment profits.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US Sanctions Pegasus-maker NSO Group and 3 Others For Selling Spyware

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday added four companies, including Israel-based spyware companies NSO Group and Candiru, to a list of entities engaging in "malicious cyber activities." The agency said the two companies were added to the list based on evidence that "these entities developed and supplied spyware to foreign...
ECONOMY
US Puts New Controls on Israeli Spyware Company NSO Group

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday it is putting new export limits on Israel's NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire company, saying its tools have been used to “conduct transnational repression.”. The U.S. Commerce Department said NSO Group and three other firms are being added to...
BUSINESS
Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
Andreessen Horowitz wants the government to appoint a 'Web3 czar'

While there's been talk about a "White House crypto czar," venture firm Andreessen Horowitz would like for the person to focus on more than just cryptocurrencies. In a new policy outline on Web3, a16z said it "supported" having a senior official dedicated to the area, but the firm hoped that the position would "encompass the more expansive landscape of web3 and decentralized technology in addition to cryptocurrencies." Beyond having someone in the White House focused on the issue, it also thinks more support should be given to Congress to better understand technology. "We think it's time to appoint a senior official to serve as the Administration's web3 czar and allocate additional resources to facilitate technology analysis by Congress," a16z's Global Head of Policy Tomicah Tillemann said in a tweet.
U.S. POLITICS
Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition

Myanmar's junta has charged a US journalist detained since May with sedition and terrorism, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, his lawyer said Wednesday. The additional charges under Myanmar's anti-terror and sedition laws open Fenster up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
FOREIGN POLICY
3 ways Congress could hold Facebook accountable for its actions

Facebook may have changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms, but that won’t end its troubles - nor efforts to rein in the social media company’s business practices. Lawmakers are pondering new ways to regulate Facebook, whose CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, wrote in 2019 that he welcomed new “rules governing the internet.” With that in mind, we asked three experts on social media, technology policy and global business to offer one specific action the government could take about Meta’s Facebook service. Let users control more of their data Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University Social media sites like Facebook are...
U.S. POLITICS
US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators

WASHINGTON (AP) — A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday. Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month after traveling to Poland, according to […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Europe's battle to curb Big Tech

US tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft -- collectively dubbed GAFAM -- have been accused of not paying enough taxes, stifling competition, stealing media content and threatening democracy by spreading fake news. - Paying for content – GAFAM are accused by media outlets of making money from journalistic content without sharing the revenue.
BUSINESS
Overseas Americans sue to restart citizenship renunciations

A group of overseas Americans sued the State Department on Monday to restart citizenship renunciation services, saying a suspension under the Covid-19 pandemic violated their fundamental rights. The United States, with rare exceptions, grants citizenship to anyone born on its soil or with a US parent. A 2010 law aimed largely at avoiding tax dodgers who move abroad has sharply increased the bureaucratic and financial burden for US citizens overseas, including those who may have only peripheral links with the United States. "Most US citizens, especially those residing in the United States, cherish their citizenship," said the lawsuit filed in the US District Court in Washington by the Association of Accidental Americans, a French non-profit group, and nine plaintiffs.
IMMIGRATION
Chinese tech companies appear to censor Uyghur and Tibetan

Just within the past week, two Chinese tech companies that boast of their diversity appeared to have removed Uyghur and Tibetan language offerings, deepening public concerns about the tech-enabled suppression of China's ethnic minorities. First it was Talkmate, a language-learning app that partners with UNESCO, that posted via its official...
TECHNOLOGY

