The best of Halloween 2021 on TikTok

Chris Denmead, the host of "Radio of Horror" on WCUW, shares with us, in no particular order, his favorite Halloween movies which aren't "Halloween." "The Halloween Tree" (1993): Based on a story by Ray Bradbury, who also narrates, the move tells the story of three children dressed as a witch, a skeleton and a mummy who have to chase down the spirit of their dying friend on Halloween night to re-ensoul his body with the help of an old creepy man played by Leonard Nimoy. Now, I have simplified the plot, but this film is really a heartwarming story of three kids who won't give up on their best friend on Halloween night after they find out he's very sick. In the book it's worse than the movie. The animation is top-notch for its time and I would not mind seeing this turned into a live-action movie if they could rate it PG-13 and give it some edge. Nimoy is perfect and sounds more like Galvatron from "Transformers: The Movie" than Spock.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO