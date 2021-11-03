The best of Halloween 2021 on TikTok

Loneliness, at one time or another, has played a central role in many people’s lives. Whether it is actual isolation or a fear of it, it plays into how people look at their social interactions, and at the value of their lives. How lucky we are that music exists! “Outsidership,” especially when considered through music, is strangely a very connecting experience at times, realizing you and others see the world in the same way. And there have been so many fantastic musicians (Nirvana, Radiohead, Velvet Underground) who express deeply their own personal experiences of outsidership. Much of rock, indie rock and grunge were founded around this feeling. The more specific you get, the more a general audience can relate.
Comments / 0