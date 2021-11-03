CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Wall Street Records After Fed Decision To Taper Stimulus

By AFP News
 6 days ago
Wall Street took in stride the Federal Reserve's clearly-telegraphed decision Wednesday to begin to scale back its stimulus program, and major equity indices pushed to fresh records. For the fourth straight day, all three major US indices ended at all-time highs, with the broad-based S&P 500 gaining 0.7 percent...

DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Gold, XAU/USD, NFPs, Treasury Yields, Fedspeak, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices closed at highest since early September last week. Fed may reiterate transitory inflation outlook, Powell in focus. XAU/USD approaching key resistance as retail traders sell. Gold prices traded quietly as the new trading week began with the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
Business
IBTimes

US Stocks Mixed In Early Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks were mixed in the opening minutes of Tuesday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 39.00 to 36,273.00 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.00 to 4,697.00. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 53.00 to 16,380.75.
STOCKS
IBTimes

Stocks Lower On Inflation Fears; Bitcoin Hits New Record

European and US stock markets ended Tuesday's trading in the red, dragged lower by continued inflation concerns and fatigue on Wall Street after a string of record-setting sessions. The cryptocurrency market, however, reached a new summit as bitcoin surged to $68,513. The three major US equity indices finished lower after...
investing.com

Did The Fed Just Set The Stock Market Up For A Crash?

As noted last week, the more significant concern remains the underlying technical condition of the market. While the rally has been impressive, rising to all-time highs, the market is now back to more extreme overbought levels. Furthermore, our “money flow buy signal” is near a peak and slightly triggered a...
STOCKS
IBTimes

IBTimes

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

