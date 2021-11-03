SKITS putting on ‘Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon’

"Maybe this is my next chapter…" Netflix has released the first official trailer for A Castle for Christmas, a charming romantic comedy holiday movie debuting on Thanksgiving week later this month. The latest film from the intrepid filmmaker Mary Lambert (of Pet Sematary, Grand Isle, Pet Sematary II, Clubland). Famed author Sophie Brown travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle, but the prickly owner Duke Myles is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they may just find something more than they were expecting. Starring two talented "where have they been?" actors: Cary Elwes and Brooke Shields. And a cast including Vanessa Grasse, Suanne Braun, Lee Ross, Andi Osho, Mark Fleischmann, and Eilidh Loan. This looks like the most adorable Christmas movie that's destined to become a new holiday classic! Lots of cheesiness and charm. And a giant castle! And Cary Elwes back to woo another lass! And Brooke Shields conquering all! And lots of Christmas trees and more.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO