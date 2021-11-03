CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SKITS putting on ‘Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon’

Play to be performed over three days in mid-November. It´s almost time for the magic of Christmas, and the SKITS community players will present a hilarious parody on the Hallmark movie genre. This zany, comical performance, dubbed the “Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon,” takes elements from six Hallmark movies...

List of Christmas Movies on Netflix

Christmas is here once again and Netflix will no doubt be part of your plans this holiday season. Below is a live compiled list of every single Christmas movie streaming on Netflix in the US for 2021. We’ll have lots more coverage on Christmas titles via other sections of our...
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is a Thanksgiving movie

The first time I watched “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” I had a revelation: it’s not a Halloween movie, and it’s not a Christmas movie either. Even though the movie circulates around Halloween and Christmas, it truly takes place in a time between the two. That really only leaves one option:...
Media: The battle for holiday movie domination

It's my annual guilty pleasure — watching holiday rom-coms. Actually, it's a year-long "special relationship" I have with the Hallmark Channel. I started watching it while recovering from an illness, and never stopped. It replaced HGTV as my channel of choice. And this year, Hallmark has once again begun its...
Kentucky Drive-In Movie Theater Showing Christmas Movies Throughout November

Before I say what I'm about to say, I need to make a clarification. I am NOT cynical about Christmas. Now, that THAT'S out of the way, here's why I said it. We can enjoy Christmas thoroughly as adults and a great majority of us do. But I don't really think any of us grown-ups enjoy this most festive of holidays in the same way we did as kids. It's just different. It's like in that movie Inside Out when we see the imaginary friend fade away. It's a factor of maturing. Similarly, I don't think anyone truly appreciates Disney World like a child.
27 Best Christmas Towns to Put on Your Holiday Bucket List

While the old adage "there's no place like home for the holidays" sure can be true, these amazing Christmas towns across the country are real contenders for top-notch holiday spirit. With some of the best Christmas light displays, holiday decorating, holiday craft fairs, and other festive family activities on their calendars, these towns should definitely make this year's Christmas bucket list. Even if you're staying closer to home this holiday, these towns are worth a weekend trip for the fun-filled holiday experience.
40 Funny Christmas Movies to Keep You Laughing this Holiday Season

There are plenty of reasons to look forward to the holiday season, from dazzling Christmas lights to festive desserts (don’t even get us started on these chocolate peppermint cookies). But one of the best holiday traditions is watching a slew of funny Christmas movies during a cozy night in. Whether...
First Trailer for Mary Lambert's 'A Castle for Christmas' Holiday Movie

"Maybe this is my next chapter…" Netflix has released the first official trailer for A Castle for Christmas, a charming romantic comedy holiday movie debuting on Thanksgiving week later this month. The latest film from the intrepid filmmaker Mary Lambert (of Pet Sematary, Grand Isle, Pet Sematary II, Clubland). Famed author Sophie Brown travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle, but the prickly owner Duke Myles is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they may just find something more than they were expecting. Starring two talented "where have they been?" actors: Cary Elwes and Brooke Shields. And a cast including Vanessa Grasse, Suanne Braun, Lee Ross, Andi Osho, Mark Fleischmann, and Eilidh Loan. This looks like the most adorable Christmas movie that's destined to become a new holiday classic! Lots of cheesiness and charm. And a giant castle! And Cary Elwes back to woo another lass! And Brooke Shields conquering all! And lots of Christmas trees and more.
Connecticut Christmas Movie Premieres on Hallmark Channel

Tis the season for Holiday movies, and the Hallmark Channel has already started the festivities with a string of new ones, many filmed in Connecticut and the Hudson Valley. The latest film to kick off Hallmark Channels "Countdown To Christmas" is one that is set in Avon, Connecticut and stars Danica McKeller from "The Wonder Years".
Trailer for New Holiday Netflix Movie A CASTLE FOR CHRISTMAS with Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes

Netflix has released the first trailer for a new romantic comedy holiday movie they’ve produced titled A Castle for Christmas. Leave it to Netflix and Hallmark to fulfill all of your Christmas movie needs during the holidays. The movie comes from director Mary Lambert (Pet Sematary, Grand Isle, Pet Sematary II, Clubland), and it stars Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes.
SiriusXM spreading cheer with 19 holiday music channels

DENVER — SiriusXM is spreading cheer with its biggest holiday music lineup ever. The streaming radio giant began playing its seasonal music lineup on Wednesday with the debut of two new channels, Holiday Instrumentals and Noël Incontournable. SiriusXM now has 19 ad-free holiday music stations. Most of the holiday stations...
Heat Up Your Holidays With the 42 Most Romantic Christmas Movies of All Time

Christmas is a magical time, but often a lonely one. Put them together, and what you’ve got is that wistful, bittersweet feeling that makes the holiday season the perfect setting for cinematic romance. Over the years, Hollywood has offered audiences all kinds of ways to fall in love at the movies on Christmas, whether it’s through the intervention of a handsome angel, a fateful trip home for the holidays, a serendipitous Christmas party or just pure holiday magic. Here’s a round-up of the all-time most romantic Christmas movies (keep in mind: for the sake of this list, we’re looking almost exclusively at theatrically released feature films) to be enjoyed with a loved one under the mistletoe… or Bridget Jones-style, with a bottle of wine and penguin pajamas.
14 Non-Christmas Christmas Movies That'll Spark Your Holiday Spirit Early

So, it's time to start channeling the holiday spirit, and you're trying to figure out what Christmas movies to watch between now and the end of December, right? OK, maybe you're not leaping straight from Halloween to Christmas like me, but that doesn't mean you can't get a head start on watching some movies that fill you with that feeling of Christmas.
8 Christmas Movies Filmed in Minnesota

When you want a film with some weather that fits the Christmas season what better place to film but in the snowy, bold North...Minnesota. There are eight movies, well actually seven movies that were filmed in Minnesota with the Christmas theme. Why seven? I'll get to that in a minute.
