Signs honor Braves World Series win

Freddie Freeman’s impending free agency is not lost on his Atlanta Braves teammates, and one of them addressed that publicly during the team’s championship parade on Friday. The Braves’ parade culminated in a rally at Truist Park where numerous players spoke to the capacity crowd. Among them was shortstop Dansby...
HOUSTON, Texas — Two Astros fans may be cashing in on the Atlanta Braves’ World Series victory. During the 3rd inning of Game 6, Braves’ outfielder Jorge Soler hit a bomb that gave the Braves a 3-0 lead over the Astros. The home run ball flew out of Minute Maid...
ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
Braves outfielder Jorge Soler was named 2021 World Series MVP on Tuesday night after he helped Atlanta capture its first World Series title in 26 years. In Game 6 against the Astros, Soler had the most memorable hit of the series, demolishing a three-run home run to put the Braves ahead for good in the title-clinching game.
ATLANTA — They did it!. The Braves are World Series champions for the first time in 26 years, finishing off the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night by a final score of 7-0. It was a glorious coronation of a game for the champion - yes, the champion!...
ATLANTA — Okay, so, Sunday night turned out not to be the night for the Braves. It sure looked like it for a second - Adam Duvall's grand slam would have featured quite nicely in a montage of World Series winning moments. But the Astros hitters weren't about to go...
Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in a load of trouble long before star third baseman Justin Turner collapsed in a heap, but the optics of his late-game injury certainly didn’t help matters in NLCS Game 4. After all, it’s difficult to muster up one more rallying cry when your de...
ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company. Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built...
That’s what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman must decide about catcher Gary Sanchez. The two-time All-Star is eligible for arbitration this winter. But after a second straight subpar year, it’s not impossible to picture Cashman non-tendering Sanchez and moving in a different direction. If that’s the case, MLB...
These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45. The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered...
What happens to the Houston Astros if Carlos Correa leaves? Well, they’ve already got a suitable shortstop ready to go. The Houston Astros have a few tough tasks to go through with the offseason here and free agency staring them straight in the face. After losing to the Atlanta Braves...
