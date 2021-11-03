CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Signs honor Braves World Series win

fox5atlanta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral signs around north Georgia have changed to honor and...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dansby Swanson has message for Braves about Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s impending free agency is not lost on his Atlanta Braves teammates, and one of them addressed that publicly during the team’s championship parade on Friday. The Braves’ parade culminated in a rally at Truist Park where numerous players spoke to the capacity crowd. Among them was shortstop Dansby...
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WXIA 11 Alive

Watch | Fans react to Braves World Series win

ATLANTA — They did it!. The Braves are World Series champions for the first time in 26 years, finishing off the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night by a final score of 7-0. It was a glorious coronation of a game for the champion - yes, the champion!...
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

World Series Game 6 highlights and updates | Braves win the World Series!

ATLANTA — Okay, so, Sunday night turned out not to be the night for the Braves. It sure looked like it for a second - Adam Duvall's grand slam would have featured quite nicely in a montage of World Series winning moments. But the Astros hitters weren't about to go...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#More Than Two#Astros#North Georgia#The Atlanta Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is Freddie Freeman's wife?

ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company. Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built...
ATLANTA, GA
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees could trade for All-Star catcher to replace Gary Sanchez

That’s what New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman must decide about catcher Gary Sanchez. The two-time All-Star is eligible for arbitration this winter. But after a second straight subpar year, it’s not impossible to picture Cashman non-tendering Sanchez and moving in a different direction. If that’s the case, MLB...
MLB
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
enstarz.com

Pedro Feliciano Cause of Death Shocking: MLB Pitcher Found Dead At 45

MLB longtime pitcher and reliever Pedro Feliciano has died. He was 45. The Mets released a statement to deliver the saddening news and honor the late pitcher. Writer Tim Healey shared a screenshot of the press release and disclosed that Feliciano died in his sleep. "Pedro Feliciano will be remembered...
MLB
FanSided

Astros replacement for Carlos Correa is already on their roster

What happens to the Houston Astros if Carlos Correa leaves? Well, they’ve already got a suitable shortstop ready to go. The Houston Astros have a few tough tasks to go through with the offseason here and free agency staring them straight in the face. After losing to the Atlanta Braves...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy